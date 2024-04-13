“We Will Overcome All of Our Enemies!” – BREAKING: Israel Retaliates to Iran Missile Attacks! – Netanyahu Releases Statement – 3 Iran Drones Hit Inside Kermanshah, Iran

For decades Iran has promised to “wipe Israel off the map.”

Today the Iranian regime launched a series of aerial attacks on Israel from Iranian soil. This was an unprecedented attack. Israel vowed to retailiate.

Iran officially launched a massive drone attack against Israel, a development that could spark an all-out war and draw in more countries.

WORLD WAR III WATCH: Iran Launches Kamikazi Drone Attack Against Israel

Iran is reporting that cruise missiles will also be launched.

The missiles will be fired to coincide with the kamikaze drone attack.

Three missiles of the Shahad 238 type allegedly hit inside Kermanshah, Iran.

Iran launched hypersonic missiles against Israel according to Al-Mayadeen.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyah responded to the Iranian attacks.

– Reports in Iran: 3 Shahad 238 type drones hit inside the city of Kermanshah

– Israel in a message to Iran: tonight a historic earthquake will be felt throughout Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu released a statement an hour ago.

