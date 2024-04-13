“We Will Overcome All of Our Enemies!” – BREAKING: Israel Retaliates to Iran Missile Attacks! – Netanyahu Releases Statement – 3 Iran Drones Hit Inside Kermanshah, Iran

For decades Iran has promised to “wipe Israel off the map.”

Today the Iranian regime launched a series of aerial attacks on Israel from Iranian soil. This was an unprecedented attack. Israel vowed to retailiate.

Iran officially launched a massive drone attack against Israel, a development that could spark an all-out war and draw in more countries.

Iran is reporting that cruise missiles will also be launched.

#BREAKING: State media of #Iran's Islamic Regime just released official statement of the #IRGC regarding to its retaliatory strike at #Israel. They claim that they have launched tens of suicide drones from #Iran at Israel and they will also launch missiles as well. pic.twitter.com/aYZADacv1H — Babak Taghvaee – The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) April 13, 2024

The missiles will be fired to coincide with the kamikaze drone attack.

JUST IN: Iran will likely "synchronize" their drone attacks with "faster moving" missiles which could be launched closer to the time the drones arrive. The Iranian launched drones are "suicide drones" which will take hours to reach Israel. Israel is preparing for the attack by… pic.twitter.com/AI7V4OcI1u — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 13, 2024

Three missiles of the Shahad 238 type allegedly hit inside Kermanshah, Iran.

Reports in Iran: 3 drones of the Shahad 238 type hit inside the city of Kermanshah, Iran. pic.twitter.com/uZgbNBIcA9 — ((3⃣3⃣)) I Stand with Israel! (@w3bsag3) April 13, 2024

Iran launched hypersonic missiles against Israel according to Al-Mayadeen.

#IranBREAKING: IRAN LAUNCH HYPERSONIC MISSILES AGAINST ISRAEL ACCORDING TO AL-MAYADEEN pic.twitter.com/au4NJnmZoX — Kabeer Shah (@kabeershah23) April 13, 2024

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyah responded to the Iranian attacks.

JUST IN: Israel Prime Minister says "do not expect mercy to be shown to any Iranian." pic.twitter.com/MbXYIqh2J4 — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) April 13, 2024

– Reports in Iran: 3 Shahad 238 type drones hit inside the city of Kermanshah

– Israel in a message to Iran: tonight a historic earthquake will be felt throughout Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu released a statement an hour ago.