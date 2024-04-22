DISGRACEFUL: Russian-Backed Military Forces US to ABANDON Base in Niger | Beyond the Headlines

Joe Biden and his administration have made one thing abundantly clear over the last 4 years — military strategy is not their forté. The latest example of this comes amidst a conflict with the Russian-backed Junta military in Niger — and it’s looking like, once again, Biden will be abandoning our military assets in the country in yet another disgraceful retreat.
Elijah Schaffer discusses all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!
