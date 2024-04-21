ANOTHER MAJOR BIDEN DISASTER: Niger’s Russian-Backed Military Junta Agrees to Release 1,000 US Soldiers After Biden Promises to Abandon the $100 Million US Airbase in the Country

Another Joe Biden foreign policy disaster is in the works.

Joe Biden already turned over the Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan to Taliban terrorists in September 2021.

Biden abandoned Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years in July by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ secret departure more than two hours after they left.

The Taliban quickly took control of Bagram Air Base, which is only 30 miles north of Kabul, on August 15th and released thousands of terrorists held at its prison. The Americans and Afghans left the Taliban military equipment, uniforms, rations and even sports drinks.

The ISIS suicide bomber who murdered 13 US servicemen and women and 169 Afghans was released by the Taliban from the Bagram Base prison in July.

ISIS suicide bomber Abdul Rehman was incarcerated at the Bagram prison for the past four years until he was set free by the Taliban terrorists.

Abdul Rehman then murdered 13 Americans and 173 Afghans in a suicide bombing outside the Kabul Airport.

Last week we learned about Joe Biden’s latest foreign policy disaster. The situation in Niger could top the Afghanistan withdrawal – if that is possible.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) totally embarrassed the US Army Secretary and exposed Joe Biden’s latest foreign policy catastrophe during questioning this week in the US House of Representatives’ Armed Services Committee hearing.

Gaetz exposed the latest Biden foreign policy failure – this time in Niger, Africa.

US troops are trapped in the country allegedly without water and medicine. The Army was likely hiding this to protect itself from embarrassment. Deployed Americans are in limbo and unable to do their jobs and the Biden State Department is completely outmaneuvered once again.

Secretary Wormuth and General Randy George testified before the House Armed Services Committee on April 16th.

Matt Gaetz posted the report on his congressional webpage.

US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, a potential DEI hire, was stunned and speechless when Matt Gaetz confronted her about the trapped US soldiers in Niger a country in tremendous turmoil.

It now appears the US has a trade offer from the military junta in Niger. The Russian-backed military junta in Niger will release the 1,000 US soldiers trapped at the base in exchange for the keys to the $100 million American airbase in the country.

WAR: Niger’s Russian-backed military junta has agreed to release 1,000 US troops it was effectively holding hostage in exchange for Biden’s agreement to turn over our $100M airbase to Niger and Russian forces. The US media will barely mention this humiliation today. pic.twitter.com/UpmnsMMI2g — @amuse (@amuse) April 21, 2024

How is it possible that the Biden regime could be so inept?

How is it possible that the US military could be so incompetent?

The US military will leave a $100 million airbase to the military junta.

The USA confirms it will pull out of Niger. 1000 soldiers will leave after having been told to get out by the new Russian-friendly military junta They will leave the $110 mln airbase built a few years ago from which the US has been running its drone operations against AQ & ISIS pic.twitter.com/UwCLn79acW — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 20, 2024

Aljazeera repported:

In March the country suspended its military agreement with the US. The US military had some 650 personnel working in Niger in December, according to a White House report to Congress. The US military operates a major airbase in the Niger city of Agadez, some 920km (572 miles) from Niamey, using it for manned and unmanned surveillance flights and other operations. A drone base known as Air Base 201 near Agadez was also built at a cost of more than $100m. Since 2018 the base has been used to target ISIL (ISIS) fighters and Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM), an al-Qaeda affiliate, in the Sahel region.

There was another anti-American protest in Agadez earlier today.

Niger: Agadez demonstrators demand the departure of American base 201, denouncing its ineffectiveness against terrorism, its risk for the local population, and its no respect by the authorities with the restriction of access to the base. #Agadez #Demonstration #us #army ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/NudWiwTMue — Aïr Info Agadez (@AirInfoAgadez) April 21, 2024

They did it!

The Biden regime capitulated! The US is out!

The Agadez airbase will be evacuated and left available to the Russia-backed military junta!

The Independent.ng reported:

Washington says it has firmed up plans with the West African nation’s military rulers to withdraw its more than 1,000 troops.

The US has also agreed to close down its big drone base near the city of Agadez in the Sahara desert.

Niger is in Africa’s Sahel region, which is considered the new global epicentre of the Islamic State group.

The US has relied on Niger as its primary base for monitoring regional jihadist activity.

An American delegation is to head within days to Niger’s capital, Niamey, to arrange an orderly withdrawal.