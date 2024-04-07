DELUSIONAL-Biden Junior Campaign Spokesman Michael Tyler on Trump Fundraising, “The Whole Lot of Them is a Bunch of Billionaire Scammers, Extremists, and Racists” (VIDEO)

Typical leftist hypocrisy.

Biden junior campaign spokesman Michael Tyler spoke with “Reverend” Al Sharpton on MSNBC, criticizing President Trump’s campaign fundraising.

“The whole lot of them is a bunch of billionaire scammers, extremists, and racists!” Tyler said.

Watch:

Junior Biden campaign spokesman Michael Tyler lashes out at President Trump’s record $50+ million fundraiser: “The whole lot of them is a bunch of billionaire scammers, extremists, and racists!” (He must’ve missed Biden’s billionaire-studded NYC fundraiser with Barack and Bill) pic.twitter.com/MXr3bJlrze — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 7, 2024

Those are outrageous claims considering Joe Biden was in New York in late March at a fundraiser with two former presidents, Obama and Clinton, along with numerous celebrities.

Each ticket cost $500,000 to attend. A $100,000 ‘donation’ got you a photo with Biden, Obama, and Clinton by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.

While Biden was fundraising, President Trump was also in New York, but for a different reason. He attended the wake of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller.

Watch:

BREAKING: Donald Trump arrives at the wake of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller while Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are also in New York, but at a fundraiser with Lizzo pic.twitter.com/tcOaoMNIg1 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 28, 2024

Spokesman Michael Tyler also claimed that Joe Biden has “wisdom” and “judgment” on foreign policy even though international chaos suggests otherwise.

“He has the wisdom, the judgment, and the temperament to take on difficult, complex situations, like the one we are facing in the Middle East,” Tyler said.

Watch:

Junior campaign spokesman Michael Tyler praises Biden’s “wisdom” and “judgment” on foreign policy, even after the world has descended into unprecedented chaos during his presidency. He claims President Trump, who oversaw four years of peace, lacks the “wherewithal.” pic.twitter.com/SHGQDliozJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 7, 2024

Joe Biden has demonstrated on many occasions that not only does he lack leadership, he does not even know where to stand when he is at events or briefings.

Watch: