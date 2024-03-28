Biden Roasted for Tone-Deaf Tweet Attacking Trump as Former Prez Attends Wake For Slain NYPD Officer

by

Joe Biden is attending a ritzy fundraiser with out-of-touch celebrities while President Trump is attending a wake for a fallen NYPD police officer.

Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton are at a $500,000 per ticket fundraiser with Lizzo. A $100,000 ‘donation’ will get you a photo with Biden, Obama, and Clinton by famed photog Annie Leibovitz.

Biden’s aide decided to post a tone-deaf tweet as Trump attended the wake.

“I’ll tell you this: There’s a difference between the two candidates in this election,” Biden said on Thursday morning.

There is a difference! Trump is honoring a fallen police officer while Biden is partying with Lizzo and Barack Obama.

Earlier this week Jonathan Diller was killed by a career criminal with 21 previous arrests and 9 felony charges during a routine traffic stop in Queens.

Trump attended Jonathan Diller’s wake on Thursday.

Biden got roasted for his ridiculous social media post.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.