Biden Roasted for Tone-Deaf Tweet Attacking Trump as Former Prez Attends Wake For Slain NYPD Officer

Joe Biden is attending a ritzy fundraiser with out-of-touch celebrities while President Trump is attending a wake for a fallen NYPD police officer.

Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton are at a $500,000 per ticket fundraiser with Lizzo. A $100,000 ‘donation’ will get you a photo with Biden, Obama, and Clinton by famed photog Annie Leibovitz.

It costs $100,000 for a photo with the Three Stooges — Biden, Obama, Clinton — at their ritzy NYC fundraiser today pic.twitter.com/sQlocR2byA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 28, 2024

Biden’s aide decided to post a tone-deaf tweet as Trump attended the wake.

“I’ll tell you this: There’s a difference between the two candidates in this election,” Biden said on Thursday morning.

I’ll tell you this: There’s a difference between the two candidates in this election. pic.twitter.com/yGi2LvPkUH — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 28, 2024

There is a difference! Trump is honoring a fallen police officer while Biden is partying with Lizzo and Barack Obama.

Earlier this week Jonathan Diller was killed by a career criminal with 21 previous arrests and 9 felony charges during a routine traffic stop in Queens.

Trump attended Jonathan Diller’s wake on Thursday.

BREAKING: Donald Trump arrives at the wake of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller while Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are also in New York, but at a fundraiser with Lizzo pic.twitter.com/tcOaoMNIg1 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 28, 2024

Biden got roasted for his ridiculous social media post.

You tweeted this as Trump is attending a slain NYPD officer’s funeral and you are partying with Lizzo. There’s a difference indeed. https://t.co/9e1V8ssZVH — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) March 28, 2024

Both @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump are in NYC today. But while Clinton, Obama and Biden will be partying it up with celebrities, Trump will be attending the wake of slain officer Jonathan Diller. pic.twitter.com/GGM3mI1UNR — Joel Fischer (@realJoelFischer) March 28, 2024