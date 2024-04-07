DELUSIONAL: Biden Campaign Finance Chair Rufus Gifford-“There is No One Who Has a Better Grasp of Global Issues of World Affairs” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s campaign finance chair Rufus Gifford was on MSNBC on Saturday to discuss fundraising.

Even though Biden has been perceived as weak on the world stage, a delusional Gifford told a different story.

“There is no one who has a better grasp of global issues of world affairs than President Joe Biden,” Gifford said.

“There is no one who has the same level of respect on the world stage than Joe Biden does,” Gifford continued.

Joe Biden has demonstrated on many occasions that he is on a cognitive decline. Biden was in Baltimore this week for an aerial tour of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge. He actually had to be guided to giant Xs taped to the ground for a briefing.

“You want me right here?” Biden asked as he shuffled over to a giant X taped on the ground.

Gifford criticized President Trump for his fundraising efforts while ignoring the fact that Biden held a fundraising event with wealthy celebrities and two former Presidents, Obama and Clinton, where they apparently charged $100,000 for a photo.

While Biden was at the fundraiser with Obama and Clinton, Trump showed respect by attending the wake of slain New York police officer Jonathan Diller.

There is a major contrast in priorities between President Trump and Joe Biden.

David Greyson

You can email David Greyson here, and read more of David Greyson's articles here.

 

