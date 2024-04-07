DELUSIONAL: Biden Campaign Finance Chair Rufus Gifford-“There is No One Who Has a Better Grasp of Global Issues of World Affairs” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s campaign finance chair Rufus Gifford was on MSNBC on Saturday to discuss fundraising.

Even though Biden has been perceived as weak on the world stage, a delusional Gifford told a different story.

“There is no one who has a better grasp of global issues of world affairs than President Joe Biden,” Gifford said.

“There is no one who has the same level of respect on the world stage than Joe Biden does,” Gifford continued.

Watch:

As America’s standing in the world is diminished by Biden’s incompetence and decline, perpetually delusional Biden campaign finance chair Rufus Gifford claims there’s actually “no one who has a better grasp of global issues.” pic.twitter.com/v2XW2BoHyY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 6, 2024

Joe Biden has demonstrated on many occasions that he is on a cognitive decline. Biden was in Baltimore this week for an aerial tour of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge. He actually had to be guided to giant Xs taped to the ground for a briefing.

“You want me right here?” Biden asked as he shuffled over to a giant X taped on the ground.

Watch:

A confused Biden is guided into place — despite giant Xs taped to the floor: “Right here?” pic.twitter.com/36pNl1Df1W — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 5, 2024

Gifford criticized President Trump for his fundraising efforts while ignoring the fact that Biden held a fundraising event with wealthy celebrities and two former Presidents, Obama and Clinton, where they apparently charged $100,000 for a photo.

Watch:

Biden campaign finance chair Rufus Gifford criticizes President Trump’s “closed-door fundraiser” — just days after Biden’s ritzy NYC fundraiser with two corrupt ex-presidents and a bunch of rich celebrities (where they charged $100K for a photo) pic.twitter.com/6xbXfCKupJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 6, 2024

While Biden was at the fundraiser with Obama and Clinton, Trump showed respect by attending the wake of slain New York police officer Jonathan Diller.

Watch:

BREAKING: Donald Trump arrives at the wake of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller while Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are also in New York, but at a fundraiser with Lizzo pic.twitter.com/tcOaoMNIg1 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 28, 2024

There is a major contrast in priorities between President Trump and Joe Biden.