CORRUPT Judge Says Trump May Face JAIL TIME, Missing Barron’s GRADUATION | Beyond the Headlines

by

If the corrupt ruling elite can find a way to make Trump’s life harder – they’ll take it. The latest example of this is in Trump’s ongoing criminal trial in regards to “hush money” paid to Stormy Daniels — and this time, they’re inconveniencing President Trump not only in his legal and business life, but also, in regards to his personal life — preventing him from attending his son’s graduation.

Maria Zeee discusses all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!

 

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Beyond The Headlines

You can email Beyond The Headlines here, and read more of Beyond The Headlines's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.