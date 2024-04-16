CORRUPT Judge Says Trump May Face JAIL TIME, Missing Barron’s GRADUATION | Beyond the Headlines

If the corrupt ruling elite can find a way to make Trump’s life harder – they’ll take it. The latest example of this is in Trump’s ongoing criminal trial in regards to “hush money” paid to Stormy Daniels — and this time, they’re inconveniencing President Trump not only in his legal and business life, but also, in regards to his personal life — preventing him from attending his son’s graduation.
Maria Zeee discusses all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!
Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!