CLOSE Michelle Obama Associate MURDERED Right Before ELECTION | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: Artist with Michelle Obama Connection Stabbed to Death Just Before Returning to US

ARTICLE 2:   WATCH: Former High School Wrestler Takes Matters into His Own Hands When He Sees Vicious Thug Assaulting a Helpless Female Subway Employee

ARTICLE 3:  Police, Child Services Harass Child, 7, After Parents Let Him Ride Bike, Eat Cookie

ARTICLE 4:  ‘We’re Taking This Seriously’: Adam Schiff is Paranoid Trump Will Throw Him in Prison

ARTICLE 5:   Massive Cargo Ship Loses Power in New York City Near Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Elijah Shaffer

You can email Elijah Shaffer here, and read more of Elijah Shaffer's articles here.

 

