Massive Cargo Ship Loses Power in New York City Near Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

by

A massive cargo ship lost power in New York City waters just two weeks after the Dali ship lost power and crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland.

The United States Coast Guard reported that it received a report that the 89,000-ton Qingdao containership lost power around 8:30 pm on Saturday while navigating the waters between Bayonne, New Jersey, and Staten Island, New York.

A New York tugboat captain told John Konrad, the CEO of maritime-centered news site gCaptain, that the “Container ship APL QINGDAO lost power while transiting New York harbor. They had three escort tugs, but three more were needed to bring her under control.”

“They regained power & were brought to anchor near the Verrazano bridge.” added the tugboat captain.

LOOK:

Per The New York Post:

A massive container ship lost power in the waters around New York City and was brought to a rest near the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge Saturday night — less than two weeks after failure on another massive cargo vessel caused it to smash into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The US Coast Guard confirmed that its Vessel Traffic Service received a report that the 89,000-ton M/V Qingdao lost propulsion about 8:30 p.m. as it traversed Kill Van Kull waterway — the shipping lane between Staten Island and Bayonne, New Jersey.

An image shared on X by John Konrad, CEO of maritime-focused news outlet gCaptain, shows the 1,100-foot Qingdao floating uncomfortably close to the span that connects Brooklyn and Staten Island.

In response to the power failure, three tug boats were dispatched to bring the Qingdao under control.

The ship is owned by the French shipping company CMA CGM Group and is registered in Malta.

The Qingdao containership is now continuing its journey to Charleston, South Carolina, after it regained its power and passed a safety propulsion system certification test.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.