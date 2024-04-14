Brutal Iranian Regime Sends Out Morality Police on the Streets of Iran – To Attack Iranian Citizens and Protesters Following Iranian Attacks on Israel – VIDEO

FOX Contributor Ellie Cohanim reported moments ago that the Iranian regime is sending out morality police into the streets of Iran.

The brutal regime is afraid of the possible protest movement that could develop in the streets.

Ellie Cohanim: I have no doubt the the Iranian leadership themselves are very scared right now… I have to tell our audience that just a few hours ago Iranians put out the morality police on the streets of the country. So it’s an interesting situation… I believe it’s because they expect perhaps the Iranian people might take to the streets at a moment like this, at a moment of war. So they have their morality police ready to attack Iranians. So they know themselves how vulnerable they are.

Netanyahu spoke to the people.

