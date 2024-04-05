Breaking: Two Dozen J6 Protesters Sue Over 100 US Capitol Police Members for Unprecedented Violence, Brutality and Physical Abuse on January 6, 2021 That Led to Sustained Injuries and Trauma

True Justice is finally being served in Washington DC.

The J6Legal.org fund has just published it’s latest exclusive video showing the DUMBFOUNDED General Counsel of the US Capitol Police Thomas A Dibiase being served a Federal Civil Lawsuit summons for the J6 Class Action Lawsuit ‘LANG V THAU.’

The Gateway Pundit got exclusive access to this video by our inside source – the Process Server himself nicknamed ‘MAGA SERVES’!

ON THURSDAY NIGHT- at exactly 7:51 pm, a craftily disguised conservative process server approached the home of Mr. ‘Tad’ Thomas A Dibiase who is the LEAD ATTORNEY for the US Capitol Police.

After a brief suspenseful pause, Atty Dibiase opens the door – in what could be the most satisfying look of 2024 – His jaw drops as he is served with an 80 page January 6 lawsuit, brought by the J6 Political Prisoners.

BREAKING: ⚠️ Exclusive video obtained by https://t.co/it3vjYgtZ6 shows the of US Capitol Police – THOMAS A DIBIASE – being SERVED the J6 Class Action Lawsuit at his home in DC!!! – probably the most satisfying video of 2024-#J6VINDICATION #J6LAWSUIT pic.twitter.com/qWWjUYYPdS — Jake Lang – January 6 Political Prisoner (@JakeLangJ6) April 5, 2024

Two dozen J6 patriots are listed as plaintiffs on the groundbreaking multi-million dollar lawsuit against the US Capitol Police who committed the most violent assault on American protesters since the Civil Rights era in the 1960s.

Here are two acts of unprecedented violence by Capitol Police that took place that day.

The Capitol Police started firing WITHOUT ANY WARNING on the unsuspecting crowd of Trump supporters with rubber bullets and flash grenades.

The crowd had absolutely NO IDEA explosions, gas, and bullets were about to rain down on them.

The Capitol Police ignited the crowd of protesters when they threw a grandmother down a flight of 10 steps – TWICE!

The lawsuit filed on Thursday alleges violent and historic Capitol Police misconduct, gross indifference, dereliction of duty, POLICE BRUTALITY and hundreds of instances of peaceful protestors being injured on January 6!

The lawsuit was filed by J6Legal.org and has been picked up by Conservative powerhouse Attorneys Stefanie Lambert and Russell Newman.

Here is a link to the lawsuit.

The defendants in this lawsuit include:

BRYANT WILLIAMS

DANIEL THAU

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

ERIC WALDO

FRANK EDWARDS

JAMES W. JOYCE

JASON BAGSHAW

JIMMY CRISMAN

JOHN DOES 1-50

JOHN DOES 51-100

J. THOMAS MANGER

LILA MORRIS

MICHAEL LEROY BYRD

PAMELA A. SMITH

PAUL RILEY

ROBERT GLOVER

ROBERT J. CONTEE, III

TARA TINDALL

THOMAS A. DIBIASE

THOMAS LOYD

UNITED STATES CAPITOL POLICE

YOGANANDA PITTMAN

The plaintiffs include:

ALBERT EVANGELISTA

ALBERT EVANGELISTA

ALL PLAINTIFFS

BARTON SHIVELY

BARTON SHIVELY

CHRISTOPHER ALBERTS

CHRISTOPHER ALBERTS

CINDY LOU YOUNG

CINDY LOU YOUNG

DONALD HAZARD

DONALD HAZARD

EDWARD JACOB LANG

EDWARD JACOB LANG

Edward Jacob Lang

P.O. Box 485

Narrowsburg, NY 12764

ERIC CLARK

ERIC CLARK

ETHAN BRAY

ETHAN BRAY

GABRIEL GARCIA

GABRIEL GARCIA

GILBERT FONTICOBA

GILBERT FONTICOBA

GINA BISIGNANO

GINA BISIGNANO

HENRY MUNTZER

HENRY MUNTZER

ISAAC STEVE STURGEON

ISAAC STEVE STURGEON

ISAAC THOMAS

ISAAC THOMAS

JAMES BEEKS

JAMES BEEKS

JAMES BRETT

JAMES BRETT

PETER HARDING

PETER HARDING

PETER STAGER

PETER STAGER

RACHEL MEYERS

RACHEL MEYERS

RACHEL POWELL

RACHEL POWELL

ROBERT MINUTA

ROBERT MINUTA

RONALD SANDLIN

RONALD SANDLIN

RYAN SAMSEL

RYAN SAMSEL

ZACHARY JORDAN ALAM

ZACHARY JORDAN ALAM