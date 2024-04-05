Breaking: Two Dozen J6 Protesters Sue Over 100 US Capitol Police Members for Unprecedented Violence, Brutality and Physical Abuse on January 6, 2021 That Led to Sustained Injuries and Trauma

True Justice is finally being served in Washington DC.
The J6Legal.org fund has just published it’s latest exclusive video showing the DUMBFOUNDED General Counsel of the US Capitol Police Thomas A Dibiase being served a Federal Civil Lawsuit summons for the J6 Class Action Lawsuit ‘LANG V THAU.’
The Gateway Pundit got exclusive access to this video by our inside source – the Process Server himself nicknamed ‘MAGA SERVES’!
ON THURSDAY NIGHT- at exactly 7:51 pm, a craftily disguised conservative process server approached the home of Mr. ‘Tad’ Thomas A Dibiase who is the LEAD ATTORNEY for the US Capitol Police.
After a brief suspenseful pause, Atty Dibiase opens the door – in what could be the most satisfying look of 2024 – His jaw drops as he is served with an 80 page January 6 lawsuit, brought by the J6 Political Prisoners.
BREAKING: ⚠️
Exclusive video obtained by https://t.co/it3vjYgtZ6 shows the of US Capitol Police – THOMAS A DIBIASE – being SERVED the J6 Class Action Lawsuit at his home in DC!!!
– probably the most satisfying video of 2024-#J6VINDICATION #J6LAWSUIT pic.twitter.com/qWWjUYYPdS
— Jake Lang – January 6 Political Prisoner (@JakeLangJ6) April 5, 2024
Two dozen J6 patriots are listed as plaintiffs on the groundbreaking multi-million dollar lawsuit against the US Capitol Police who committed the most violent assault on American protesters since the Civil Rights era in the 1960s.
Here are two acts of unprecedented violence by Capitol Police that took place that day.
The Capitol Police started firing WITHOUT ANY WARNING on the unsuspecting crowd of Trump supporters with rubber bullets and flash grenades.
The crowd had absolutely NO IDEA explosions, gas, and bullets were about to rain down on them.
The Capitol Police ignited the crowd of protesters when they threw a grandmother down a flight of 10 steps – TWICE!
The lawsuit filed on Thursday alleges violent and historic Capitol Police misconduct, gross indifference, dereliction of duty, POLICE BRUTALITY and hundreds of instances of peaceful protestors being injured on January 6!
The lawsuit was filed by J6Legal.org and has been picked up by Conservative powerhouse Attorneys Stefanie Lambert and Russell Newman.
Here is a link to the lawsuit.
The defendants in this lawsuit include:
BRYANT WILLIAMS
DANIEL THAU
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
ERIC WALDO
FRANK EDWARDS
JAMES W. JOYCE
JASON BAGSHAW
JIMMY CRISMAN
JOHN DOES 1-50
JOHN DOES 51-100
J. THOMAS MANGER
LILA MORRIS
MICHAEL LEROY BYRD
PAMELA A. SMITH
PAUL RILEY
ROBERT GLOVER
ROBERT J. CONTEE, III
TARA TINDALL
THOMAS A. DIBIASE
THOMAS LOYD
UNITED STATES CAPITOL POLICE
YOGANANDA PITTMAN
The plaintiffs include:
ALBERT EVANGELISTA
REPRESENTED BY
ALBERT EVANGELISTA
ALL PLAINTIFFS
BARTON SHIVELY
REPRESENTED BY
BARTON SHIVELY
CHRISTOPHER ALBERTS
REPRESENTED BY
CHRISTOPHER ALBERTS
CINDY LOU YOUNG
REPRESENTED BY
CINDY LOU YOUNG
DONALD HAZARD
REPRESENTED BY
DONALD HAZARD
EDWARD JACOB LANG
REPRESENTED BY
EDWARD JACOB LANG
Edward Jacob Lang
P.O. Box 485
Narrowsburg, NY 12764
ERIC CLARK
REPRESENTED BY
ERIC CLARK
ETHAN BRAY
REPRESENTED BY
ETHAN BRAY
GABRIEL GARCIA
REPRESENTED BY
GABRIEL GARCIA
GILBERT FONTICOBA
REPRESENTED BY
GILBERT FONTICOBA
GINA BISIGNANO
REPRESENTED BY
GINA BISIGNANO
HENRY MUNTZER
REPRESENTED BY
HENRY MUNTZER
ISAAC STEVE STURGEON
REPRESENTED BY
ISAAC STEVE STURGEON
ISAAC THOMAS
REPRESENTED BY
ISAAC THOMAS
JAMES BEEKS
REPRESENTED BY
JAMES BEEKS
JAMES BRETT
REPRESENTED BY
JAMES BRETT
PETER HARDING
REPRESENTED BY
PETER HARDING
PETER STAGER
REPRESENTED BY
PETER STAGER
RACHEL MEYERS
REPRESENTED BY
RACHEL MEYERS
RACHEL POWELL
REPRESENTED BY
RACHEL POWELL
ROBERT MINUTA
REPRESENTED BY
ROBERT MINUTA
RONALD SANDLIN
REPRESENTED BY
RONALD SANDLIN
RYAN SAMSEL
REPRESENTED BY
RYAN SAMSEL
ZACHARY JORDAN ALAM
REPRESENTED BY
ZACHARY JORDAN ALAM