BREAKING: GOP Rep. Stefanik Reveals There is Incriminating AUDIO RECORDING of Biden Telling His Ghostwriter, “I Just Found All the Classified Documents Stuff Downstairs” (VIDEO)

GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik dropped some breaking news on Thursday during a House Committee hearing on the FBI’s budget with Director Christopher Wray: There is audio of Biden telling his ghostwriter that he ‘just found all the classified documents downstairs.’

Robert Hur in February released a 345-page report on his investigation of the stolen classified documents.

Robert Hur found that Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information, however, he decided not to charge him. Hur said there is evidence Biden retained classified notebooks, “knowing he was not allowed to do so.”

Biden was not charged even though he willfully retained SCIF-designated classified documents and shared material with his ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer.

According to Robert Hur, In 2017, Joe Biden read aloud classified passages about meetings in the Situation Room to his ghostwriter “verbatim on at least three occasions” – and Biden still wasn’t charged.

Joe Biden’s ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer deleted digital audio files of recordings of his conversations with Biden after learning about Special Counsel Robert Hur’s appointment.

According to Hur’s report, Zwonitzer deleted the files before he received a subpoena.

Technicians were able to recover the deleted recordings but Zwonitzer was not charged for deleting the files.

According to the report, portions of three of Zwonitzer’s recovered audio files appeared to be missing and a fourth file appeared to have portions overwritten with a separate recording.

“Zwonitzer stated that at some point he deleted the audio files subfolder from his laptop and external hard drive. No relevant deleted files were recovered from the laptop. Deleted audio files were recovered from a subfolder on the external hard drive labeled “Audio.” Based on the available evidence from the forensic review, we assess that all deleted audio files were recovered from that subfolder. For three of the recovered files, portions of the audio appeared to be missing, and a fourth file appeared to have portions overwritten with a separate recording. These results are possible when forensic tools are used to recover deleted files. For each of these four incomplete or overwritten files, Zwonitzer produced his corresponding transcripts to investigators. These notes summarized the content of the conversations, two of which were with Mr. Biden and two of which were with Beau Biden’s doctor,” the report read.

The feds declined to charge Zwonitzer.

Rep. Elise Stefanik on Thursday revealed there is an audio recording of Biden telling Mark Zwonitzer that he “just found all the classified stuff downstairs.”

Until Stefanik’s revelation, it was only known to the public via Hur’s report that Mark Zwonitzer had preserved transcript of Biden telling him there was classified materials ‘downstairs.’

“Perhaps most significantly, Zwonitzer preserved near-verbatim transcripts that contain incriminating information about Mr. Biden, including transcripts of the February 16, 2017 conversation where Mr. Biden said he “just found all the classified stuff downstairs.” Preserving these transcripts was inconsistent with a motive aimed at impeding the investigation,” Robert Hur said in his 345-page report reviewed by this reporter.

“Are you aware that there is an audio recording of Joe Biden saying to his ghostwriter in 2017: ‘I just found all the classified documents stuff downstairs’?” Rep. Stefanik said to Chris Wray?

Chris Wray didn’t want to discuss Biden’s crimes and his mishandling of classified information.

