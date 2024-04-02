BREAKING: Far-Left Judge Juan Merchan EXPANDS Trump Gag Order to Bar Him From Criticizing His Daughter – A Far-Left Political Operative

Far-left NY judge Juan Merchan Monday night expanded Trump’s gag order and barred the former president from criticizing his family members.

Last week Judge Merchan hit Trump with a gag order.

Merchan ordered Trump to refrain from making any public statements about witnesses and jurors in the Stormy Daniels case.

Alvin Bragg accused Trump of violating the gag order when he criticized Merchan’s daughter even though she isn’t a witness or a juror.

President Trump last Wednesday said the daughter of the far-left judge who just hit him with a gag order in the Stormy Daniels ‘hush payment’ case posted a photo of him behind bars.

Earlier Monday Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg asked far-left NY Judge Juan Merchan to amend Trump’s gag order to include family members of trial participants.

Bragg urged the judge overseeing the Stormy Daniels ‘hush payment’ trial to expand the gag order over ‘dangerous and violent’ rhetoric after Trump defended himself against alleged attacks from Judge Merchan’s daughter, Loren Merchan – a far-left political operative.

“Defendant’s dangerous, violent, and reprehensible rhetoric fundamentally threatens the integrity of these proceedings and is intended to intimidate witnesses and trial participants alike— including this Court,” Bragg’s prosecutor wrote in a motion on Monday.

Judge Merchan sided with Alvin Bragg on Monday night and barred Trump from speaking publicly about his family and Alvin Bragg’s family member.

Trump’s “pattern of attacking family members of presiding jurists and attorneys assigned to his cases serves no legitimate purpose. It merely injects fear in those assigned or called to participate in the proceedings, that not only they, but their family members as well, are ‘fair game’ for Defendant’s vitriol,” Merchan said on Monday, according to NBC News. “It is no longer just a mere possibility or a reasonable likelihood that there exists a threat to the integrity of the judicial proceedings. The threat is very real.”

“The average observer must now, after hearing Defendant’s recent attacks, draw the conclusion that if they become involved in these proceedings, even tangentially, they should worry not only for themselves, but for their loved ones as well. Such concerns will undoubtedly interfere with the fair administration of justice and constitutes a direct attack on the Rule of Law itself,” Merchan wrote, according to NBC News.

The judge’s daughter, Loren Merchan, is a far-left political operative who worked for the Biden-Harris campaign. The media has infantilized 34-year-old Loren Merchan in an effort to attack Trump’s First Amendment-protected speech.

Loren Merchan’s firm has received tens of millions of dollars from Democrats who want to take down Trump.

In 2019 and 2020 Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff paid Loren Merchan’s firm $4 million.

"Merchan’s work for Trump’s biggest antagonist on Capitol Hill helped her earn a coveted 'rising star' award from Campaign & Elections magazine in 2020. As president and partner of Authentic Campaigns, the editors swooned, Merchan 'is setting new benchmarks' in the digital media… — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) April 1, 2024

Jury selection for the Stormy Daniels ‘hush payment’ case begins April 15.