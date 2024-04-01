Alvin Bragg Urges Judge Merchan to Expand Trump’s Gag Order to Include Family Members of Trial Participants After MNSBC’s Nicolle Wallace Throws Tantrum

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg asked far-left NY Judge Juan Merchan to amend Trump’s gag order to include family members of trial participants.

Bragg urged the judge overseeing the Stormy Daniels ‘hush payment’ trial to expand the gag order over ‘dangerous and violent’ rhetoric after Trump defended himself against alleged attacks from Judge Merchan’s daughter, Loren Merchan – a far-left political operative.

“Defendant’s dangerous, violent, and reprehensible rhetoric fundamentally threatens the integrity of these proceedings and is intended to intimidate witnesses and trial participants alike— including this Court,” Bragg’s prosecutor wrote in a motion on Monday.

Bragg’s motion asking the judge to expand Trump’s gag order comes after MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace threw a tantrum on Sunday.

“Donald Trump broke the rule of law, and we should cover a broken judiciary in this country. Donald Trump managed to delay every federal criminal trial based on facts that he barely denies. Donald Trump managed to enlist the Supreme Court in a delayed process, the highest court in the land. Donald Trump brazenly and repeatedly attacks not just judges,” Wallace said on Sunday as she threw her papers in the air.

WATCH:

NEW: MSNBC host Nicole Wallace has emotional meltdown and throws her papers in the air after Trump criticized New York Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter. Trump Derangement Syndrome is real. What Wallace didn’t say during her meltdown is the fact that Merchan’s daughter is… pic.twitter.com/DFYgIgfPHw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 31, 2024

On Monday Nicolle Wallace gleefully reported on the request to expand Trump’s gag order.

WATCH:

BREAKING: DA Bragg urges Judge Merchan to amend Donald Trump’s gag order to include family members of trial participants pic.twitter.com/lTDJKJaA5L — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 1, 2024

On Friday, prosecutors in Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office said President Trump violated Judge Juan Merchan’s gag order when he criticized the judge’s daughter on social media.

The far-left judge overseeing the Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ trial hit President Trump with a gag order last Tuesday.

Judge Juan Merchan ordered Trump to refrain from making any public statements about witnesses and jurors in the Stormy Daniels case.

President Trump’s attorneys on Friday said the former president didn’t violate the gag order because Loren Merchan is not a witness or a juror.

“The Court cannot ‘direct’ President Trump to do something that the gag order does not require,” Trump’s lawyers Todd Blanche and Susan Necheles wrote to Merchan in a response to the prosecution’s letter, according to AP. “To ‘clarify or confirm’ the meaning of the gag order in the way the People suggest would be to expand it.”

The judge’s daughter, Loren Merchan, is a far-left political operative who worked for the Biden-Harris campaign. The media has infantilized Loren Merchan in an effort to attack Trump’s First Amendment-protected speech.

President Trump last Wednesday said the daughter of the far-left judge who just hit him with a gag order in the Stormy Daniels ‘hush payment’ case posted a photo of him behind bars.

Trump called on NY Judge Juan Merchan to recuse himself after his daughter who represents “Crooked Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, and other Radical Liberals,” posted a picture of him in jail.

An X account that Trump alleged belonged to Loren Merchan (The Gateway Pundit was unable to confirmed it was her account) posted a photo of Trump behind bars. The photo has since been changed to a picture of Kamala Harris.