Biden Campaign Holds Press Conference Trashing Trump For Attending Slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller’s Wake (VIDEO)

The Biden campaign on Monday held a press conference with former Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell and Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, (both witnesses at the January 6th House Select Committee Hearing).

Biden’s campaign staffers spent the presser trashing Trump for attending slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller’s wake.

Last week Joe Biden partied at a ritzy fundraiser with out-of-touch celebrities while President Trump attended a wake for a fallen NYPD police officer.

Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton were at a $500,000 per ticket fundraiser with Lizzo. A $100,000 ‘donation’ got you a photo with Biden, Obama, and Clinton by famed photog Annie Leibovitz.

Earlier last week Jonathan Diller was killed by a career criminal with 21 previous arrests and 9 felony charges during a routine traffic stop in Queens.

Trump attended Jonathan Diller’s wake on Thursday. The former president also met with Det. Diller’s widow Stephanie and 1-year-old son, Ryan.

President Trump prayed with the Diller family and kissed baby Ryan on the forehead. Father Duffy said baby Ryan clapped after Trump kissed his forehead.

Joe Biden, however, couldn’t be bothered. After partying with celebrities and trashing Trump, Biden departed JFK Airport in New York City on Friday without even mentioning Jonathan Diller.

Now Biden’s campaign staffers and DC officers who testified at Liz Cheney’s J6 hearings are attacking President Trump for honoring fallen hero Jonathan Diller.

“I don’t think it was a deep personal connection between Donald Trump and Detective Diller that motivated Trump to attend the wake for this particular officer,” DC officer Daniel Hodges said at the Biden-Harris reelection campaign presser.

These people are sick.

WATCH: