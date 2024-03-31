Biden Leaves New York City with Hunter Biden for Easter at Camp David without Mention of Fallen NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller

Biden family values.

Joe Biden left New York City with Dr. Jill, his daughter Ashley (the one he showered with), Hunter, and baby Beau for Easter at Camp David without even mentioning fallen NYPD officer Jonathan Diller.

On Thursday Biden attended a ritzy fundraiser with out-of-touch celebrities while President Trump attended a wake for a fallen NYPD police officer.

Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton were at a $500,000 per ticket fundraiser with Lizzo. A $100,000 ‘donation’ got you a photo with Biden, Obama, and Clinton by famed photog Annie Leibovitz.

Earlier this week Jonathan Diller was killed by a career criminal with 21 previous arrests and 9 felony charges during a routine traffic stop in Queens.

Trump attended Jonathan Diller’s wake on Thursday.

Biden couldn’t be bothered. After partying with celebrities and trashing Trump, Biden departed JFK Airport in New York City on Friday without even mentioning Jonathan Diller.

Per the New York Post: