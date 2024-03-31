Biden Leaves New York City with Hunter Biden for Easter at Camp David without Mention of Fallen NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller

Biden family values.
Joe Biden left New York City with Dr. Jill, his daughter Ashley (the one he showered with), Hunter, and baby Beau for Easter at Camp David without even mentioning fallen NYPD officer Jonathan Diller.
On Thursday Biden attended a ritzy fundraiser with out-of-touch celebrities while President Trump attended a wake for a fallen NYPD police officer.
Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton were at a $500,000 per ticket fundraiser with Lizzo. A $100,000 ‘donation’ got you a photo with Biden, Obama, and Clinton by famed photog Annie Leibovitz.
Earlier this week Jonathan Diller was killed by a career criminal with 21 previous arrests and 9 felony charges during a routine traffic stop in Queens.
Trump attended Jonathan Diller’s wake on Thursday.
Biden couldn’t be bothered. After partying with celebrities and trashing Trump, Biden departed JFK Airport in New York City on Friday without even mentioning Jonathan Diller.
Per the New York Post:
President Biden departed New York City Friday to spend the Easter weekend with his family at Camp David without publicly mentioning the Monday murder of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller — and after raising at least $26 million at a celebrity-filled campaign extravaganza Thursday night.
Biden and first lady Jill Biden boarded Air Force One at JFK Airport, about six miles from where Diller was gunned down in Far Rockaway.
The first couple were joined by scandal-plagued son Hunter, daughter Ashley and grandson Beau around 12:45 p.m.
Diller’s Thursday wake and Friday viewing in Massapequa, 20 miles east of the airport, drew New York City and New York state’s top politicians — as well as former President Donald Trump, who is seeking a rematch against Biden in November.
Biden has not said anything publicly about Diller’s traffic-stop death or issued a written statement.