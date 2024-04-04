Biden Campaign Caught Lying About President Trump’s Comments on Immigrants – Forgets to Mention It Was Biden’s Open Borders Policies that Were Responsible for the Michigan Murder

On Tuesday, President Trump traveled to Grand Rapids, Michigan to hold a rally with law enforcement officials.

President Trump spoke to Michigan supporters, a state where he is leading by up to 7% in the polls. Trump was surrounded by law enforcement officers as he spoke out on the dangers and mayhem Joe Biden’s lawless open borders policies have caused in this country.

During his speech President Trump spoke about illegal immigrants destroying our country.

The Biden-Harris campaign took the comments out of context and clipped the video to push an obvious lie.

This is how desperate they are.

The Biden team accused Trump of saying, “They’re not humans, they’re animals” and “immigrants have wrecked our country.”

Trump: Immigrants have wrecked our country pic.twitter.com/oRMlENVpNj — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 2, 2024

But that is not what Trump said.

Here is the direct quote from President Trump’s speech in Michigan. Trump was speaking about illegal immigrants! The focus of the speech was illegal immigrant crime. The dishonest Biden campaign knows this.

President Trump: It’s called migrant crime. They’re having fist fights with our police officers right in the middle of the streets. They’re sending prisoners, murderers, drug dealers, mental patients and terrorists, the worst they have in every country all over the world. This isn’t just in South America. They’re coming from the Congo, from Yemen, from Somalia, from Syria. They come from all over the world, China, China. Many of them are military age, which is very strange. You don’t see very many women coming in, and you see a lot of them coming in. They’re about 19 to 25, 26 years old, and especially from China, we have 29,000 Over the last few months, 29,000 from China, and they all seem to be perfectly fit for military service, ready for military service. It’s crazy. This is country changing, it’s country threatening, and it’s country wrecking. They have wrecked our country. But I stand before you today to declare the Joe Biden’s border bloodbath, and that’s what it is. It’s a bloodbath. They tried to use that term incorrectly on me two weeks ago. It’s all about misinformation. That’s all they do is cheat in elections and disinformation.

Trump was speaking about illegal immigrants.

Here is more context on the recent murder of a Michigan woman by one of Joe Biden’s illegal immigrants–

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump addressed “Biden’s Border Bloodbath” days after an illegal alien from Mexico who had been deported by the Trump administration in 2020 was charged in the March 22 murder of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia, whose bullet-riddled body was found dumped on a Grand Rapids highway.