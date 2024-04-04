Biden Campaign Caught Lying About President Trump’s Comments on Immigrants – Forgets to Mention It Was Biden’s Open Borders Policies that Were Responsible for the Michigan Murder

by

On Tuesday, President Trump traveled to Grand Rapids, Michigan to hold a rally with law enforcement officials.

President Trump spoke to Michigan supporters, a state where he is leading by up to 7% in the polls. Trump was surrounded by law enforcement officers as he spoke out on the dangers and mayhem Joe Biden’s lawless open borders policies have caused in this country.

During his speech President Trump spoke about illegal immigrants destroying our country.

The Biden-Harris campaign took the comments out of context and clipped the video to push an obvious lie.
This is how desperate they are.

The Biden team accused Trump of saying, “They’re not humans, they’re animals” and “immigrants have wrecked our country.”

But that is not what Trump said.

Here is the direct quote from President Trump’s speech in Michigan. Trump was speaking about illegal immigrants! The focus of the speech was illegal immigrant crime. The dishonest Biden campaign knows this.

President Trump: It’s called migrant crime. They’re having fist fights with our police officers right in the middle of the streets. They’re sending prisoners, murderers, drug dealers, mental patients and terrorists, the worst they have in every country all over the world. This isn’t just in South America. They’re coming from the Congo, from Yemen, from Somalia, from Syria. They come from all over the world, China, China.

Many of them are military age, which is very strange. You don’t see very many women coming in, and you see a lot of them coming in. They’re about 19 to 25, 26 years old, and especially from China, we have 29,000 Over the last few months, 29,000 from China, and they all seem to be perfectly fit for military service, ready for military service.

It’s crazy. This is country changing, it’s country threatening, and it’s country wrecking. They have wrecked our country. But I stand before you today to declare the Joe Biden’s border bloodbath, and that’s what it is. It’s a bloodbath. They tried to use that term incorrectly on me two weeks ago. It’s all about misinformation. That’s all they do is cheat in elections and disinformation.

Trump was speaking about illegal immigrants.

Here is more context on the recent murder of a Michigan woman by one of Joe Biden’s illegal immigrants–

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump addressed “Biden’s Border Bloodbath” days after an illegal alien from Mexico who had been deported by the Trump administration in 2020 was charged in the March 22 murder of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia, whose bullet-riddled body was found dumped on a Grand Rapids highway.

Ruby Garcia, family photo.

According to ICE, Ortiz-Vite was previously deported under the Trump Administration in 2020.

Illegal Alien Who Murdered Michigan Woman Was Deported Under Trump But Snuck Back Into US

Joe Biden’s Violent Criminal Illegals are invading backyards and communities across Michigan, resulting in death, destruction, and chaos,” states the news release on Trump’s campaign website. Trump’s figurative use of the word ‘bloodbath’ while talking about the effects of foreign trade policy on the U.S. auto industry at a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on March 16, provoked outrageous smears from liberals and reporters who took his remarks out of context. Trump posted a video rebuking the smears and talking about the quite literal “Biden’s Border Bloodbath.”

Ruby Garcia’s murder is only one of the many consequences Michigan has faced due to Biden’s Border Bloodbath:

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

