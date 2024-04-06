“Are You Kidding Me?” – Biden-Appointed Judge Rips DOJ For Flouting Hunter Biden-Related Subpoenas While Pointing Out Peter Navarro is in Prison For Same Defiance

A federal judge on Friday ripped DOJ prosecutors for ignoring Hunter Biden-related subpoenas while pointing out that Trump’s top advisor is in prison for defying a subpoena issued by House members.

In September former Trump advisor Dr. Peter Navarro, 74, was convicted of criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena in Liz Cheney’s January 6 investigation.

Navarro did not comply with the subpoena because he said Trump told him to assert executive privilege.

Hunter Biden blatantly defied a congressional subpoena and nothing happened to him. He is a free man while Navarro sits in prison.

US District Judge Ana Reyes, a Biden appointee, blasted Justice Department prosecutors for ignoring subpoenas issued to two DOJ lawyers in the tax division over their role in Hunter Biden’s federal investigation.

“There’s a person in jail right now because you all brought a criminal lawsuit against him because he did not appear for a House subpoena,” Judge Reyes said, referring to Peter Navarro. “And now you guys are flouting those subpoenas. … And you don’t have to show up?”

“I think it’s quite rich you guys pursue criminal investigations and put people in jail for not showing up,” but then direct current executive branch employees to take the same approach, judge Reyes said, according to Politico. “You all are making a bunch of arguments that you would never accept from any other litigant.”

Politico reported:

A federal judge tore into the Justice Department on Friday for blowing off Hunter Biden-related subpoenas issued in the impeachment probe of his father, President Joe Biden, pointing out that a former aide to Donald Trump is sitting in prison for similar defiance of Congress. U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, a Biden appointee on the federal District Court in Washington, spent nearly an hour accusing Justice Department attorneys of rank hypocrisy for instructing two other lawyers in the DOJ Tax Division not to comply with the House subpoenas.

Last month Dr. Peter Navarro reported to prison for his 4-month sentence. He is the first high-ranking Trump aide to be imprisoned by the Biden Regime.

A federal appeals court previously denied Navarro’s request to remain out of jail.

The three-judge panel – all Obama appointees – included Judges Patricia Millett, Cornelia Pillard and Robert Wilkins.

“[T]he argument presupposes that privilege has actually been invoked in this case in some manner by the President,” the judges wrote in a two-page order, according to Politico. “That did not happen here.”

US District Judge Amit Mehta, an Obama appointee, said Peter Navarro must report to prison pending his appeal unless the DC Circuit Court of Appeals blocks his order.

Judge Mehta barred Navarro from making the executive privilege argument after DOJ prosecutors accused the former Trump aide of ‘hiding behind executive privilege claims.’

Biden’s DOJ has abused Dr. Navarro throughout the entire process.

According to Navarro, the feds put him in leg irons and threw him in a cell last year.

Hunter Biden is a free man. He traveled with Joe Biden to Camp David for Easter and enjoyed the White House Easter Egg Roll while Peter Navarro rots in prison.