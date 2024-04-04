Alan Dershowitz: Fani Willis Committed ‘Worst Crimes I’ve Seen Prosecutors Commit,’ Should Be Charged With Perjury, Witness Tampering

Retired Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz has argued that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should face prosecution for some of the “worst crimes” he has seen in public prosecutions.

“She ought to be on trial for perjury, conspiracy to commit perjury, witness tampering,” Dershowitz said in an interview with Newsmax. “The evidence is overwhelming that she committed perjury, including technical scientific evidence and several witnesses.”

Alan Dershowitz on why Fani Willis ought to be the one facing criminal charges and NOT Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/fDRa4yZ1W5 — USA Features Media (@UsaFeatures) April 3, 2024

Last month, Georgia Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Willis could remain on the case on the condition that Nathan Wade, the lead prosecutor whom she appointed and was involved in an affair with, stepped down. Wade promptly resigned following the ruling.

However, Dershowitz claimed that there is compelling evidence indicating that Willis was engaged in financial corruption.

“Essentially, she got kickbacks for appointing this highly unqualified person to head the prosecution,” said Dershowitz. “I sure hope the appellate court takes the case and throws her out of the case and recommends that there be a criminal investigation … we have to have an independent prosecutor of some kind looking into what is an open and shut case of perjury.”

The esteemed legal professor also weighed in on Manhattan Judge Juan Merchan, who recently imposed a gag order on President Trump to prevent him talking about his daughter Loren, who works as a consultant for the Democratic Party.