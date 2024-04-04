Alan Dershowitz: Fani Willis Committed ‘Worst Crimes I’ve Seen Prosecutors Commit,’ Should Be Charged With Perjury, Witness Tampering

Retired Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz has argued that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should face prosecution for some of the “worst crimes” he has seen in public prosecutions.

“She ought to be on trial for perjury, conspiracy to commit perjury, witness tampering,” Dershowitz said in an interview with Newsmax. “The evidence is overwhelming that she committed perjury, including technical scientific evidence and several witnesses.”

Last month, Georgia Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Willis could remain on the case on the condition that Nathan Wade, the lead prosecutor whom she appointed and was involved in an affair with, stepped down. Wade promptly resigned following the ruling.

However, Dershowitz claimed that there is compelling evidence indicating that Willis was engaged in financial corruption.

“Essentially, she got kickbacks for appointing this highly unqualified person to head the prosecution,” said Dershowitz. “I sure hope the appellate court takes the case and throws her out of the case and recommends that there be a criminal investigation … we have to have an independent prosecutor of some kind looking into what is an open and shut case of perjury.”
The esteemed legal professor also weighed in on Manhattan Judge Juan Merchan, who recently imposed a gag order on President Trump to prevent him talking about his daughter Loren, who works as a consultant for the Democratic Party.

“He is a judge ruling to protect his own daughter,” said Dershowitz. “Talk about a conflict of interest. The law is very clear if the judge, for example, is sitting on a case where his daughter could benefit financially, of course, the judge would have to disclose that and recuse himself. And of course, the defendant would have the right to point that out.”

Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

