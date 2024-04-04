Alan Dershowitz: Fani Willis Committed ‘Worst Crimes I’ve Seen Prosecutors Commit,’ Should Be Charged With Perjury, Witness Tampering

Retired Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz has argued that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should face prosecution for some of the “worst crimes” he has seen in public prosecutions.
Alan Dershowitz on why Fani Willis ought to be the one facing criminal charges and NOT Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/fDRa4yZ1W5
— USA Features Media (@UsaFeatures) April 3, 2024
Last month, Georgia Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Willis could remain on the case on the condition that Nathan Wade, the lead prosecutor whom she appointed and was involved in an affair with, stepped down. Wade promptly resigned following the ruling.
However, Dershowitz claimed that there is compelling evidence indicating that Willis was engaged in financial corruption.
“He is a judge ruling to protect his own daughter,” said Dershowitz. “Talk about a conflict of interest. The law is very clear if the judge, for example, is sitting on a case where his daughter could benefit financially, of course, the judge would have to disclose that and recuse himself. And of course, the defendant would have the right to point that out.”