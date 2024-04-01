Daughter of Judge Overseeing Trump Hush Money Trial Helped Democrats Raise $93 Million Off Father’s Case

The daughter of the judge overseeing Donald Trump’s hush money trial has helped her Democratic clients raise a staggering $93 million off her father’s case, The New York Post has revealed.

Loren Merchan, the daughter of Justice Juan Merchan of Manhattan Supreme Court who is overseeing Trump’s case, is the president of Authentic Campaigns, a Chicago-based left-wing political consulting firm. Some of its highest profile clients include California Rep. Adam Schiff and the Democratic-aligned Senate Majority PAC.

Both Schiff and the Senate Majority PAC have raised $93 million as clients of Merchan’s firm and are even using the politically driven case in fundraising emails.

“It is a somber moment, and unprecedented for a former president to be indicted, but his alleged offenses are also unprecedented,” Schiff wrote in an email to supporters. “Trump will respond as he always does — playing the victim and blaming others for having the temerity to investigate him in the first place.”

Meanwhile, the Senate Majority PAC similarly cited Trump’s indictment as part of its fundraising efforts. “BREAKING NEWS: Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury This is an important moment for our democracy, but our work isn’t over,” the group wrote in an email last year, per Fox News. “We must continue protecting our Senate majority from GOP extremists. Please, rush in $10 (becomes $60) to help Defend the Senate.”

Trump’s legal team is now considering filing another motion demanding Merchan recuse himself from the trial, which is set to begin later this month.

“Authentic Campaigns, and thus the judge’s daughter, is actively making money from this sham attack against President Trump, rendering Judge Merchan conflicted out,” Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Post. “The judge should do the right thing and immediately recuse himself in order to show the American people that the Democrats have not destroyed our justice system completely . . . him continuing to be involved in this Crooked Joe Biden-directed Witch Hunt is a complete violation of applicable rules, regulations and ethics.”

Trump has also pointed to the fact that Loren Merchan allegedly had a private X account where the profile picture was of Trump behind bars, leading to the Judge issuing a gag order against him.

“Maybe the Judge is such a hater because his daughter makes money by working to “Get Trump,” and when he rules against me over and over again, he is making her company, and her, richer and richer,” he wrote at the time. “How can this be allowed?”