After Chicago Approves $70M More for Illegals, Alderman Says “We are Not Taking Care of Our Own’

Like communities around the country, Chicago is hemorrhaging cash to deal with the devastating consequences of Joe Biden’s border disaster.

On Monday, the Budget and Government Operations Committee of the Chicago City Council voted 20-8 to send Mayor Brandon Johnson’s request for $70 million in additional City funding to care for illegals to the full Council.

CBS News reports that the request is part of a spending plan announced by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle in February. The State of Illinois and Cook County pledged a combined $250 million to help fund the crisis, which is anticipated to reach at least $321 million for shelter and services this calendar year.

During the heated debate, Ald. Chris Taliaferro of the 29th Ward said, “We are not taking care of our own. We have all but forgotten the residents on the West Side and South Side.”

Last Fall, Taliafarro spoke out against another example of the City putting illegals ahead of citizens when plans were announced to convert a youth football field into a shelter for illegals in his district.

9th Ward Ald. Anthony Beale added, “We don’t have money for after-school programs. We don’t have money to help our kids get off the street. Yet, we would just blow money left and right. That’s a fundamental problem.”

“And when we talk about this money, and as important as our children are to us, a place like Ogden Park, the field house is to the Inglewood community, where shootings take place, where every economic indicator, health indicator, everything, everybody should be jumping to that to protect our children and give us the things we need,” said 17th Ward Ald. David Moore.

ABC News reports: