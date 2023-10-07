Chicago Youth Football Team Protests Plans to Take Away Field and Convert to Shelter For Illegals (VIDEO)

City plans to convert a youth football field into a shelter for illegals have inspired residents to protest this unjust action.

On Tuesday, about 400 residents, which included kids, parents and other residents had a community meeting to show their disapproval for the actions of the city. Chris Taliafarro, a Chicago alderman, had received a notice in late September from the city that Amundsen Park was going to be used to shelter the illegals.

The alderman had expressed his disapproval and showed concerns over safety and also said that it interfered with local elected officals being able to discuss issues and make decisions.

Fox News reported:

Residents and a Chicago official have spoken out against city plans to convert a local field house into a shelter for migrants, a move that they claim threatens to displace a youth football team. Chicago alderman Chris Taliaferro released a statement Monday confirming that he received notice the previous week that the city intended to use the Amundsen Park field house to house roughly 200 migrants. “On Friday, September 29, 2023, I was informed by Deputy Chief of Staff Cristina Pacione-Zayas that a decision had been made to utilize Amundsen Park, 6200 W. Bloomingdale Ave., to house approximately 200 migrants. I immediately informed Deputy Pacione-Zayas that I strongly opposed the proposal and that this would adversely impact the neighborhood and park programming,” Taliaferro’s statement read. “This proposal disregards the issues of public safety that are of great neighborhood concern and that our police department has been working tirelessly to turn around. It overlooks the programming that is enjoyed by our senior and youth residents that actively utilize the park.”

The illegal immigrant crisis can be blamed on the Biden Regime. If our southern border had been secured, our Nation would not be having problems of this magnitude. Cities like Chicago are overrun by illegals to the point where they are now living in airports and potentially at parks.

Watch:

These “Chicago” KIDS from the Amundsen Park youth football program in the Austin neighborhood will be kicked out of their neighborhood field house so it can become a migrant shelter on Monday. Over 600 residents met last night here to oppose this. @bennyjohnson @IllinoisReview pic.twitter.com/w4y3pQRPK3 — Mark Weyermuller (@publicpolicyman) October 4, 2023

Chicago has strained their budget significantly thanks to Joe Biden’s border policies. Last month The Gateway Pundit reported on their budget crisis thanks to an overflow of illegals flooding the Windy City.

Chicago has spent over $100M to care for the illegals arriving in the city thanks to Joe Biden’s broken border.

Despite the millions in taxpayer dollars, the city remains so overwhelmed that migrants are being housed in police stations and turning O’Hare airport into a dangerous, filthy and unsanitary encampment.

And now, Chicago is facing a $538 million budget shortfall for 2024 with more than a third of that shortfall tied to Biden’s illegal crisis, according to The Chicago Sun-Times.