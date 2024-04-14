2020 Biden on Trump: “As the Walls Close in on This Man, I’m Worried That He’s Going to Get Us to War in Iran” (VIDEO)

A video of Biden from early 2020 claiming Trump will get us to war in Iran was making the rounds this weekend after Iran began drone strikes on Israel.

According to reports, more than 300 drone and missile strikes bombarded Israel on Saturday.

Israel’s Iron Dome intercepted the air attack.

Iran made its move against Israel on Saturday – not while Trump is president – but because the US is compromised by a feeble Joe Biden.

The Biden Regime has also funded Iran’s terrorism.

This would never have happened under President Trump – it didn’t happen under President Trump.

Joe Biden briefly made his way back to the White House on Saturday. He called a lid and refused to speak to the press.

Four years ago Joe Biden claimed Trump would get us to war in Iran.

“As the walls close in on this man, I’m worried that he’s going to get us to war in Iran,” Biden said.

Notice how Biden was able to speak more clearly four years ago.

WATCH: