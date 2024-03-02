SHOCK: Neocon Nikki Haley Picks Up Two Massive RINO Senate Endorsements

To the shock of absolutely nobody, Nikki Haley has picked up the endorsement of two of the Senate’s most prominent RINOs.

Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine both endorsed Haley’s campaign on Friday.

“I’m proud to endorse Gov. Nikki Haley,” Murkowski said in a statement. “America needs someone with the right values, vigor, and judgment to serve as our next President—and in this race, there is no one better than her.”

“Nikki will be a strong leader and uphold the ideals of the Republican Party while serving as a President for all Americans,” she continued.

Collins, meanwhile, called Haley “extremely well-qualified” to hold the Oval Office.

“She has the energy, intellect, and temperament that we need to lead our country in these very tumultuous times,” Collins said, according to Bangor Daily News.

Haley thanked the pair for their endorsement on the X platform, explaining she was “grateful to have their support.”

Two strong senators in one day. I’m grateful to have their support. Thank you Sens. @senatorcollins and @lisamurkowski. We have a country to save! https://t.co/rnWn4ih8tH — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) March 2, 2024

Quite why the two senators have decided to endorse Haley so late in the race is unclear, given that her chances of defeating Donald Trump appear next to zero.

So far, Haley has lost to Trump in every single one of the primary races she has ran in, including her home state of South Carolina. She also finished third to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in Iowa.

Nevertheless she has pledged to keep going with her campaign, at least until Super Tuesday.

“I’m an accountant. I know that 40 percent is not 50 percent,” she said after her recent defeat in Michigan. “But I also know 40 percent is not some tiny group.”

“I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I will continue to run for office,” she said. “I am a woman of my word.”

Haley, who served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, has also picked up the endorsement of other notorious RINO’s and neocons, including former Congresswoman Liz Cheney, neocon thought leader Bill Kristol and Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Arizona Senator and presidential candidate John McCain.

Many have accused her of running to sabotage Donald Trump, although she recently described herself as a “conservative Republican” and played down the prospect of running on an independent campaign on third-party ticket.