WATCH: Leftist Activists and Illegals Storm Seattle City Council Meeting Demanding MORE Free Housing, Chanting “No More Money for The Police,” “We Need Housing Now” and “Shame on You” – Taxpayers Already Funding Hotels for Illegals

Illegal immigrants and leftwing activists stormed a Seattle City Council meeting on Wednesday, angrily demanding free housing for illegals and calling to defund the police.

This is a bad combination with soaring violent crime by the people Joe Biden and these leftists have invited into communities across the nation. The Gateway Pundit reported last week that a talented college student named Laken Riley was brutally murdered in Athens, Georgia, by a criminal illegal alien while going on a campus jog in the sanctuary city of Athens, Georgia.

An angry Hispanic woman is heard shouting at Seattle City Councilmembers, “No more money for the police,” and “If you have extra money, then use that for the refugees and asylum seekers,” before leading a “We need housing now!” chant.

WATCH from Jackie Kent on X:

Komo News reports,

A group of protesters disrupted a Seattle City Council meeting Tuesday afternoon demanding the city fund temporary housing for refugees who are once again facing eviction. The city of Seattle from Latin America, who have bounced around from a church in Tukwila to hotels in south King County for the last few months. A group marched on the steps of Seattle City Hall Tuesday and into the Council Chambers chanting and requesting the city use police funding for their housing needs. Seattle City Council President Sara Nelson started the meeting saying the city has an obligation to taxpayers to provide housing for people in need in Seattle, like the homeless along Third Avenue and in the Chinatown-International District and in Ballard. She said discussions about refugee funding need to happen at the county and state level because there are such limited resources here. The commotion forced City Council members to leave the Chambers and take a recess. Seattle police arrived on scene at about 2:55 p.m., and spoke with some protesters in the Chambers as refugee families waited outside. The Council eventually resumed their proceedings.

Six people were reportedly arrested after refusing to follow warnings from police.

Councilwoman Cathy Moore ended the meeting and called the protestors out, saying, “I physically feel threatened.” She continued, “The business of this council has been unnecessarily interrupted; it continues to be interrupted. It is not appropriate, and this action needs to be recognized.”

“We are shutting down the operations of our Democracy because of a mob action, and it is not to be tolerated.”

The protesters were still outside of the room, screaming, “Shame on you!”

After the meeting resumed, protestors continued to interrupt from outside the chambers by banging on windows and chanting, “We’re not sorry!”

Council meeting resumes with apologies from council members. These protesters say they aren’t sorry for disruption. They are not the refugee families. I asked what group they’re with and they refused to disclose @komonews pic.twitter.com/H7kvNTVvBq — Jackie Kent (@JackieKentNews) February 28, 2024

On the other hand, The Gateway Pundit recently reported that residents from Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood gathered this week to complain about a planned migrant facility that is opening soon in their affluent community. The local residents complained to city officials, “So we have no say?” After the plans were announced for the shelter in their area.

When these elites approved of Boston’s sanctuary city status, they must not have known what they were asking for!

When will Seattle residents wake up?

More from Komo News: