“So We Get No Say?” – Wealthy Elites from Affluent Neighborhood in Sanctuary City Boston Outraged Over Local Migrant Shelter Plans (VIDEO)

These leftist elites are all alike.

Residents from Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood gathered this week to complain about a planned migrant facility that is opening soon in their affluent community.

When these elites approved of the Boston’s sanctuary status they sure didn’t agree to this!

The local residents complained to city officials, “So we have no say?” After the plans were announced for the shelter in their area.

It’s just not right.

The Blaze reported: