US Intel Agency Bans Use of Terms “Radical Islamists” and “Jihadists” Because It May Be Hurtful to All Muslims

The top US intelligence agency sent out a list recently of banned terms that may be offensive to some Americans.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) is responsible for handling the country’s spy apparatus.
The list released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) includes terms like “jihadists” and “radical Islamists” that may be offensive to all Muslims… Wait, what?
So this is the type of crap our government is promoting? What then is the proper term for an Islamist who shoots innocent men, women and children in a theater? …Or raids a dance party and slaughters 370 innocent young adults and kids dancing at a rave?
Adam Kredo at The Washington Free Beacon reported:
The United States’ top intelligence agency wants to ban its spies from using “biased language,” including the terms “radical Islamists” and “jihadist,” saying these words “are hurtful to Muslim-Americans and detrimentally impact our efforts as they bolster extremist rhetoric,” according to a language guide published internally.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), which is responsible for handling the country’s spy apparatus, seeks to ban a range of common terms because it says they offend Muslims and foment racism against employees. In addition to terms describing Islamic terrorists, ODNI instructs employees to avoid phrases such as “blacklisted,” “cakewalk,” “brown bag,” “grandfathered,” and “sanity check.”
“Blacklisted,” for instance, “implies black is bad and white is good,” while “cakewalk” is said to refer “to a dance performed by slaves for slave owners on plantation grounds.” “Brown bag,” a term most often used to describe a paper bag that holds one’s lunch, actually “refers to the ‘brown bag’ test practices in the 20th century within the African American community,” according to ODNI, which outlined these terms in an internal magazine produced by the agency’s Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility.
The document, which was first reported by the Daily Wire is the latest example of how Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives inside the American government are reshaping how employees speak to one another and perform their national security jobs. Critics describe these programs as part of a “woke” cultural shift promoted by far-left activists and their allies in the Biden administration. Republicans in Congress are looking to strip millions in federal funding for DEI programs across the military and other agencies, arguing they fundamentally harm the country’s national security operations across the globe.