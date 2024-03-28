Photo of the Year: AP Wins for Their Photo of the Slaughtered, Mangled Body of a Jewish German-Israeli Girl Taken by Reporter Embedded with Hamas

Poyipics is the oldest photojournalism competition in the world. Their Pictures of the Year International award began as a photographic contest in 1944 by Cliff Edom at the Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia, Missouri.

This year Poyipics awarded the winner to The Associated Press in the category “Team Picture Story of the Year” for their article “War between Israel and Hamas” in which they do not even mention the name of Shani Louk, nor even not that she was raped and massacred by Hamas terrorists in front of a delirious crowd. Worse, they justify this photo by the Israeli response. How can they reward the barbarity of the filthy beast. This world is sickening.

This is from their webpage.

The AP wins this year’s Team Picture Story of the Year.

The photo is of the slaughtered and mangled body of Jewish German-Israeli girl Shani Louk.

Shani Louk attended the all-night Nova dance party in southern Israel on October 6-7, 2023.

Hamas terrorists targeted the dance festival and slaughtered 370 children and young adults in the attack. Hamas then took hundreds of Jews hostage into Gaza.

Shani Louk’s body was taken by truck back to Gaza where the people cheered and spit on her corpse.

We only have this image because Hamas photojournalists were working for the AP, Reuters, New York Times, and others.

Kill a Jewish girl – Win an international award!

The photo is also currently posted on the Poyipics page on Instagram.

The Gazans later beheaded Shani.

The AP photo was taken by Hamas sympathizer Ali Mahmoud who was riding with the Hamas terrorists that day sending photos to major Western media outlets like this one posted at the AP.