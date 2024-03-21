“Swalwell Was Going to Lecture Us About How China Penetrates Our Government…That’s Something He May Know a Thing or Two About”- Rep. Michael Waltz Destroys Eric Swalwell on Live TV (VIDEO)

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-China) became the latest Democrat to get burned alive today in the House of Representatives.

As Jim Hoft reported earlier, The House Oversight Committee is holding its second hearing as part of its impeachment inquiry into White House occupant Joe Biden and there have been plenty of fireworks.

Earlier, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) was caught on camera pouting like a baby while former Hunter Biden business partner Bobulinski read him and Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) the riot act for lying on behalf of the Biden Crime Family. AOC fared no better after trying to take Bobulinski on.

Swalwell thought he would fare better and decided to rail on about why he thought the Republicans’ impeachment effort of Biden was dead. Moreover, he deemed trying to lecture Republicans regarding China was a good idea.

But Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) did not put up with Swalwell’s nonsense and proceeded to destroy him on live television. He went THERE on Swalwell, bringing up the Democrat’s infamous affair with a Chinese spy named Christine Fang.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported Fang also took part in fundraising activity for Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign and helped place at least one intern into Swalwell’s office.

Waltz saw a slow pitch over the plate and did not miss.

Waltz: I find it incredibly rich Mr. Swalwell was going to come to this committee and lecture us about how China penetrates our government. I think that’s something he may know a thing or two about. But let’s talk about how China has penetrated the highest levels of this government, including this president and this White House.

It seems Swalwell will never learn how to anticipate the easiest dunk in the world and continue to provide hilarity to an ever-darkening political climate.