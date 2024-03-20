BOOM! Jamie Raskin Fumes After Hunter Biden’s Business Partner Attacks Democrats Raskin and Goldman for Lying on Behalf of Biden Crime Family

Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski blasted Representatives Jamie Raskin and Don Goldman today in his opening statement before the House Oversight Committee.
Bobulinski accused Raskin and Goldman of lying to the American public in order to protect the Biden crime family.
The House Oversight Committee is holding its second hearing today as part of its impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.
Tony Bobulinski did not hold back in his opening statement.
Tony Bobulinski: Yet the same people preaching this mantra know better. They continue to lie directly to the American people without hesitation and remorse. Rep. Dan Goldman and Jamie Raskin, both lawyers, and Mr. Goldman, a former prosecutor with the SDNY from New York, will continue to lie today in this hearing and then go straight to the media to tell more lies. Hunter Biden’s defense attorney, Abby Lowell, weaponizes letters to Congress to try to smear my name. Mr. Chairman, state the cold, hard facts.
Jami Raskin: Mr. Chairman.
Tony Bobulinski: In an attempt to save his powerfully connected client and his father, I challenge Mr. Lowell to make those claims on national television so he can be held accountable for his lies. Prior to my successful business career, I was an officer in the United States Navy at Navy’s elite naval nuclear Power Training Command. I later served as the command’s chief technology officer.
Chairman James Comer: I apologize for the disruption from the…
Tony Bobulinski: Am I supposed to say it’s my time?
Chairman Comer: Please. Mr. Bobalinski, please come to order. Mr. Bobiliski. Mr. Bobiliwitsky, please proceed. Please proceed. I apologize for the disruption from the minority.
Jamie Raskin: Well, Mr. Chairman, save his time. But he called members of this committee liars. And I just want to know whether the order and decorum requirements of House rule eleven apply to witnesses appearing before the committee. Does it apply or does it not?
Chairman Comer: I don’t. There’s decorum from the members we’ve asked for that. There’s no language that I’m aware of pertaining to a witness.