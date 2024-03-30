Suge Knight Issues Dire Warning to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Amidst Federal Raids: ‘Your Life Is in Danger Over Secrets From the Little Secret Room You Guys Participating in’

Former music mogul Suge Knight has issued a stern warning to his long-time industry rival, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, suggesting that his life may be at risk due to undisclosed “secrets.”

Marion Hugh Knight Jr., better known as Suge Knight, was the co-founder of Death Row Records.

Knight, a once-powerful figure in 1990s hip-hop, was instrumental in launching the careers of West Coast rap legends like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Tupac Shakur.

However, his reign was marred by controversy and legal troubles. Knight is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for a 2015 hit-and-run incident.

TMZ obtained a copy of the audio clip from Knight’s podcast, “Collect Call,” recorded from his cell in a California state prison, currently serving a 28-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter, reveals his foreboding message.

In the audio, Knight is heard expressing concern for Diddy’s children before sharply criticizing him for tarnishing the image of hip-hop culture.

“It’s a bad day for hip-hop…for the culture…Black people, because if one looks bad, we all look bad. That’s definitely not nothing to cheer about. But I’ll tell you what, Puffy: your life is in danger. Your life is in danger ’cause you know the secrets, who’s involved in that little secret room you guys are participating in. They gonna get you if they can,” Knight warned.

The message takes a personal turn as Knight advises Diddy to surrender to authorities, reflecting on his own decision to do so following a fatal hit-and-run incident in 2015. Knight also offered prison advice to Diddy, humorously cautioning against using the nickname “Brother Love” behind bars.

BREAKING NEWS: Death Row Records founder Suge Knight warned Sean Diddy Combs that his life is in danger because of the secrets he know and the ‘little secret room they participated in.’ Suge stated. “I’ll tell you what, Puffy, your life is in danger ’cause you know the… pic.twitter.com/namfllXfip — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 29, 2024

VIBE reported:

Things are only getting more intense for Diddy, as his Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided on Monday afternoon (March 25). Homeland Security expert Hal Kempfer said that the searched evidence included “laptops, flash drives, and anything that would connect Combs with the allegations.” Footage would surface later of Diddy in Miami, and his private jet was reportedly tracked to Antigua. In regards to Suge and his podcast, this isn’t the first time he has offered his Diddy takes on the mic. Earlier this month, he accused Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and the Bad Boy founder of being members in a “secret society. “[The] Game bought Puffy a Lamborghini when Puffy got more money than Game,” Suge said. “Why you buying this man a Lamborghini? You know your homies don’t even got a Lamborghini. But once again, it’s that secret society. For this thing to work and fix it, they gotta start all the way over in these major record labels and these big buildings. They need to get rid of all the guys who was connected to the poison and the snake.”

The Gateway Pundit reported on Monday that Homeland Security agents raided rapper and business mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s Los Angeles mansion as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

The lawsuit filed by producer Rodney Jones claims Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs used his affiliation with Prince Harry, along with other big-time celebrities such as T.D. Jakes, to give himself and his associates legitimacy when throwing sex-trafficking parties where sexual abuse allegedly occurred.

The celebrities in Jones’s lawsuit have not been named defendants in the sex trafficking case.