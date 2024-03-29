Here’s The Full List of Names Listed In Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

The Gateway Pundit reported on Monday that Homeland Security agents raided rapper and business mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s Los Angeles mansion as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

The lawsuit filed by producer Rodney Jones claims Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs used his affiliation with Prince Harry, along with other big-time celebrities such as T.D. Jakes, to give himself and his associates legitimacy when throwing sex-trafficking parties where sexual abuse allegedly occurred.

The celebrities in Jones’s lawsuit have not been named defendants in the sex trafficking case.

Here’s the full list:

Stevie J (Steven Aaron Jordan), a music producer and television personality

Yung Miami, who was not labeled as a celebrity in the filing

Prince Harry

Georgia Mass Choir

A Grammy Award-winning R&B singer who had trouble with law enforcement after assaulting a Bajan billionaire, whose name was also redacted (Speculated to be Rihanna)

Donald Lawrence, songwriter and music producer

Cassie Ventura

The Clark Sisters

Bishop T.D. Jakes

DeForrest Taylor

Smokie Norful

Jose Cruz

Faheem Muhammad

A redacted name of a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj(Allegedly Meek Mill)

Per Newsweek:

Among the benefits enjoyed by music industry parties, Jones’ lawyers claimed, was “affiliation and access to Mr. Combs’ popularity.” In the court filing seen by Newsweek, it is alleged that through this popularity, Combs’ associates gained access to “celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artists, musicians, and international dignitaries like British Royal, Prince Harry.” Jakes is not accused of anything in the lawsuit. According to the court documents, Jones claims that Combs “planned to leverage his relationship with Bishop T.D. Jakes to soften the impact on his public image of Cassie Ventura’s lawsuit.” The named celebrities have not been charged.

Diddy has had a long history of propping up Democrat candidates in election seasons.

In 2004, Diddy, at the height of his rap career, headed the campaign “Vote or Die” a political group aimed to get young people and minorities to vote.

In the same year, Diddy interviewed Hillary Clinton at the 2004 Democratic National Convention.

Diddy also interviewed Obama during the 2004 DNC, and in 2008 he coined the phrase “Obama or Die” during the 2008 BET Awards.

