Report: Prince Harry Named in Diddy Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

Prince Harry’s name appeared in multiple U.S. court filings related to a $30 million lawsuit that claims rap and business mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexually abused men and women and also participated in sex trafficking activities.

The lawsuit was filed by record producer Rodney Jones, who named Prince Harry an affiliate of Combs.

Jones claims Diddy used his affiliation with Prince Harry, along with other big-time stars, to give himself and his associates legitimacy when throwing sex-trafficking parties.

The court documents, however, do not name Harry as a defendant.

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Monday, federal agents raided Los Angeles and Miami homes belonging to rapper Combs in connection with a cross-state sex-trafficking investigation.

Per The Daily Mail:

Prince Harry’s name appears in US court documents related to a $ 30 million lawsuit claiming that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a sexual abuser of men and women, MailOnline can reveal today. Record producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones’ filed the bombshell lawsuit against Diddy and claims that his ‘affiliation’ to the Duke of Sussex and other stars gave him and his associates ‘legitimacy’. The court documents filed in the US last month do not suggest any wrongdoing on Prince Harry’s part. He is not a defendant and is named once in the 73-page document. MailOnline has asked the Duke of Sussex to comment. Lil Rod’s lawyers claim guests were drawn to Diddy’s alleged sex-trafficking parties because of his ‘access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artist, musicians, and international dignitaries like British Royal, Prince Harry’, court documents filed in New York say.

In 2007, Diddy and Prince Harry were publicly photographed together during a concert in London, organized to commemorate the tenth anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.

On Monday morning, an alleged neighbor of Diddy claimed the disgraced rap star invited minors to his house.

