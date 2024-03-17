Meet the MO v. Biden Plaintiffs – Jill Hines Spoke Out Against the Government COVID Regimen, So They Silenced Her – Tomorrow She Will Represent Millions of Americans in the US Supreme Court and Will Defend Our Right to Free Speech (Video)

Last week The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft interviewed Jill Hines a health freedom activist and co-director of Health Freedom Louisiana.

Jill Hines is the the fourth plaintiff in the MO v. Biden (Murthy v. Missouri) lawsuit that we interviewed. Jill has a similar experience as a lot of Americans. Jill challenged the official COVID narrative and guidelines and was silenced by social media and her government.

Jill described the horrible experience she went through after her voice was silenced for offering a different opinion – in America.

Like all of the plaintiffs, Jill was demoralized and furious by what she experienced, yet she never backed down and will be representing the American people in the Supreme Court on Monday.

From our interview:

Jim Hoft: Hi, everyone. This is Jim Hoft with The Gateway Pundit. Today I am thrilled to have with me Jill Hines. I haven’t seen Jill since we were in Dr. Fauci’s deposition together a year and a half ago. Jill, it’s great to have you here. Jill is a co director of the health Freedom Louisiana. She’s a human rights and health freedom activist. So, Jill, it’s good to see you again.

Jill Hines: Thanks. It’s great to see you again, too, Jim. What an interesting way to meet you at the Fauci deposition. What a day that was.

Jim Hoft: …Jill, even today, going through airports and stuff, you’re always going to see anymore, certain people are going to wear their masks again. I don’t know if there’s any scientific studies that prove that that’s going to help them. You would know this better than me. So it lives on, the COVID pandemic policies live on.

Jill Hines: It is a shame, because so many people have fallen for it. And it’s one of the things on my wish list is that public health actually addresses this and makes sure that people know the truth. All of the misconceptions that were, like you said, force-fed to us over the last four years, someone needs to take a stand. I see it happening in Florida. I think it could happen in every state where public health actually educates the public on what they were told and what was not true during the pandemic.

Jim Hoft: And is that part of your work? Is that part of your mission with Health Freedom Louisiana?

Jill Hines: We would love to see the public educated on what real health means. And, of course, during the pandemic, we took it as part of our responsibility to make sure that we push back on these ridiculous measures that public health put in place. We took an active role on social media and calling out the falsehoods that our public health here in the state of Louisiana and nationally were providing to the public. So, yeah, that’s one of the reasons that we became involved, is because our voice on social media, addressing all of these misconceptions, was silenced.

Jim Hoft: Well, we actually started in another grassroots effort at the very beginning of COVID in April of 2020. As a matter of fact, we started something called “Re-open Louisiana.” And we already had Health Freedom Louisiana. We actually incorporated that in the summer of 2019. But we started reopen Louisiana to bring more people into basically the idea that the government had. There was too much overreach, basically, in the government sphere. We started reopening Louisiana, and our voice there was, …it was pretty popular because what we were saying, the public was saying, but they weren’t allowed to, basically, on social media. So we were pushing back pretty hard. We saw our analytics continue to climb as the months went by. I would screenshot our analytics that Facebook would say that we’re reaching 250,000 people or 500,000 people, and my business partners and I, we would just look at these numbers and we would just be amazed. And we finally saw one report from Facebook showing that our reach in a month’s time was somewhere between 1.3 and 1.4 million people. And we were just ecstatic. We’re just stay at home moms being mouthy on social media, and I think our voice is pretty popular.

But we put up a post in October of 2020 asking the public to contact our governor and ask him to resend the mask mandate. And we got a hit on social media, on Facebook, for tat one post, and it took our analytics to. We were reaching just almost no people. It was so demoralizing to see our reach so dramatically decrease.

And from then on out, it was like posting in a void. We weren’t reaching as many people. There was not as much engagement with the public. So from then on, it was very difficult to do anything on social media. Our groups were de-platformed. We had two health freedom groups that were taken down. We had a Re-Open Louisiana group that was disabled for a short time. So, it made it very difficult to engage the public. Which know part of our purpose is educating the public. And so I think we complained enough about it that when Liz Murrill and Jeff Landry filed a lawsuit, they asked us to write a declaration in support of the lawsuit. And we said, absolutely.