Meet the MO v. Biden Plaintiffs- Acclaimed Epidemiologist Martin Kulldorff Spoke Out Against Vax Mandates, Then Harvard Fired Him – Next Week His Free Speech Case will be Heard at the Supreme Court

The “most important free speech case in a generation,” Missouri v. Biden (Murthy v. Missouri), is set to be heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, March 18th.

Missouri v. Biden is the case filed by the courageous Attorneys General from Missouri and Louisiana against the Biden Administration for their violations of the First Amendment. Specifically, the case complains to the Court that the federal government violated the Constitution when it specifically directed social media companies to delete and censor comments, articles, accounts, memes, and photos they disliked and when the FBI’s corrupt agents, agents like Elvis Chan, engaged in a wholesale de-platforming of specific users, specific comments, and specific topics.

The government was purposefully censoring truthful information.

The scale of the censorship regime is massive.

The hearing on March 18th will be for oral arguments, which will likely last one day. The Justices would then decide the case, and if a majority agrees, they will issue an opinion on the last day of the Court’s term, typically in late June or early July. The Supreme Court agrees to hear very few cases each year, typically only 100-150 cases of over 7,000 that usually request review.

The Plaintiffs include three prominent doctors, a news website, a healthcare activist, and two states —had posts and stories removed or downgraded by the platforms.

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty

Dr. Martin Kulldorff

Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya

Jim Hoft

Jill Hines

The State of Missouri

The State of Louisiana

Earlier this week Dr. Martin Kulldorff announced he was fired from Harvard for challenging the government authorized COVID protocol.

Dr. Kulldorff wrote about his Harvard experience until he was fired for clinging to the truth.

** The article appeared in the City Journal – We encourage everyone to read this enlightened and courageous man’s story.

On Wednesday The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft spoke with Dr. Martin Kulldorff on this latest news of his firing and on his hopes as a plaintiff in the Missouri v. Biden case.

Dr. Kulldorff told The Gateway Pundit:

Dr. Kulldorff wrote an opinion piece supporting the Swedish approach to the COVID pandemic. Sweden kept its country open during the pandemic and fared better than its European colleagues. Dr. Kulldorff could not get his article published in English but CNN Espanol did run it.

Dr. Kulldorff along with Dr. Bhattacharya and Dr. Sunetra Gupta authored the Great Barrington Declaration arguing for age-based focused prevention instead of universal lockdowns. The declaration gathered nearly one million signatures. The approach was panned by the mainstream media and government officials.

No Harvard doctor would debate Kulldorff on his positions despite an open invitation.

Pfizer and Moderna did not reduce short-term, all-cause mortality.

At the behest of the US government, Twitter censored his tweets.

Man has known since the Athenian Plague of 430 BC that those who recovered from a infection were protected by natural immunity – this was thrown out during COVID.

Dr. Kulldorff announced he was fired by Harvard this week.

Below Dr. Martin Kulldorff shares his story with Jim Hoft: