CBS News Correspondent Catherine Herridge Predicts a ‘Black Swan Event’ in 2024: ‘A National Security Crisis with Unpredictable High Impact’ (VIDEO)

During the year-end CBS News correspondents roundtable, Catherine Herridge, the network’s senior investigative correspondent, made a grim prediction for 2024, referring to a potential ‘Black Swan event’ – a national security crisis with unpredictable high impact.

A “black swan event” refers to an unpredictable or unforeseen event, typically one with extreme consequences. This term was popularized by Nassim Nicholas Taleb in his 2007 book “The Black Swan”.

Margaret Brennan, moderating the discussion, asked Herridge about her prediction.

Catherine Herridge, a seasoned reporter who has covered national security and intelligence for years, had an unsettling message regarding what the future might hold, especially under the Biden regime.

“Well, mine’s a little dark,” she began. “I just feel a lot of concern that 2024 may be the year of a black swan event. This is a national security event with high impact that’s very hard to predict.”

She outlined several factors contributing to her prediction. “There are a number of concerns- concerns, I have that factor into that. Not only this sort of enduring, heightened threat level that we’re facing, the wars in Israel, also Ukraine.”

Herridge emphasized the internal divisions within the United States, which she believes could create opportunities for adversaries like North Korea, China, and Iran.

“And we’re so divided in this country in ways that we haven’t seen before. And I think that just creates fertile ground for our adversaries like North Korea, China and Iran. And that’s what concerns me most,” she added.

Responding to Herridge’s comments, Brennan noted the widespread anxiety such predictions could cause. “A lot of people are up at night with that concern, Catherine. At least in this town,” Brennan said, highlighting the gravity of Herridge’s warning.

WATCH:

.@CBS_Herridge predicts in 2024, the U.S. may have “a national security event with high impact that’s very hard to predict,” pointing to ongoing wars and U.S. division as factors creating “fertile ground for our adversaries like North Korea, China and Iran” to take advantage of. pic.twitter.com/Vx8MTnn1W8 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) December 24, 2023

The conversation then shifted to underreported issues, with Brennan inquiring about topics that deserve more media attention. Herridge passionately advocated for more coverage of issues affecting U.S. servicemembers, particularly those struggling to access services and feeling that their claims have been wrongly denied.

“I just feel like we can’t do enough reporting on our servicemembers, especially those who are struggling to get services who feel that their claims have been wrongly denied.”

“Frankly, I feel that there are times when the Defense Department and the VA it’s not erring on the side of the veteran. And I think after 20 years of war, the global war on terror, so many are retiring with complex physical and emotional demands. And we are simply not doing enough and we need to do more reporting and have more accountability.”