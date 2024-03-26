DEVELOPING: Private Jet Owned by Music Mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs Tracked to Caribbean Island Amid Federal Raids

The black Gulfstream 5 owned by rapper and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs touched down in Antigua on Monday after the feds raided his Miami and Los Angeles homes.

TMZ tracked Combs’ private jet to the Caribbean island amid the federal raids on his homes.

It is unclear if Sean Combs is on the Gulfstream 5 in Antigua.

Combs’ two sons King and Justin Combs were detained by the feds on Monday.

TMZ reported:

Diddy’s homes were raided in the U.S. to kick off the week — but the guy’s own private jet is miles away in a completely different nation … although it’s unclear if he’s aboard himself. TMZ has tracked Diddy’s personal LoveAir LLC jet — the well-known black Gulfstream 5 that Diddy has flaunted and flown for years now — and it looks like the aircraft is currently on the ground in Antigua … which is down in the Caribbean. Based on the flight activity, viewed by TMZ, Diddy’s jet has been up and down California between Sunday and Monday — taking off from Sacramento Executive Airport Sunday evening around 5:30 PM PT and landing at Palm Springs Int’l Airport about an hour later. An hour after that, around 7:30 PM PT, Diddy’s jet took off from Palm Springs yet again and landed at Van Nuys Airport, which is in the L.A. area, about 30 minutes later around 8:00 PM PT. Around 9 AM PT Monday, the jet took off from Van Nuys airport and landed at some point in Antigua.

Federal agents on Monday raided the Miami and Los Angeles homes belonging to rapper Sean Combs in connection with a sex-trafficking investigation.

Homeland Security Investigations executed the raids on Combs’ Holmby Hills home in Los Angeles and his Miami home on Star Island.

Combs has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting young women.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available,” Homeland Security Investigations said in a statement.

Footage provided by SkyFOX showed agents arresting a few individuals. It is unclear who was in the home at the time of the raid. It is unclear who was detained by the feds.

According to TMZ, two of the individuals handcuffed appear to be Combs’ two sons – Justin and King Combs.

