81 Million Vote Getter Joe Biden Draws Paltry Crowd to Atlanta Rally Held the Same Time as Trump’s Packed House Rally in Rome, Georgia

by

Joe Biden is holding a rally in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday at almost the same time as President Trump’s rally in Rome, Georgia. Trump is scheduled to speak at 5 p.m. EST, Biden at 6 p.m., meaning Trump will likely still be speaking when Biden steps on stage.

Biden’s rally is being held at a small capacity venue at Pullman Yards. Trump’s rally is being held at the 3-4,000 capacity Forum River Center. Trump’s rally is packed. Biden’s rally is not.

Photos, or the lack thereof, from the dueling rallies tell the story.

Newsmax reporter Addison Smith posted photos from the Biden rally:

Smith later noted that Biden campaign staff told him the general public had not been let in yet, so he posted photos of the line outside:

One photo shows a few dozen supporters gathered in front of the stage.

Also close to the stage is the press pen. At a normal Trump rally, the press pen is a good one hundred feet or more from the stage. At this Biden rally, the press pen looks about twenty feet from the stage, indicating a very small crowd is expected.

Atlanta News First reporter Doug Reardon reports the rally is by invitation only.

Probably in part to keep Hamas supporters protesting Biden from infiltrating the rally (the other part being Biden does not have enough enthusiastic supporters to fill a barn, let alone an arena.)

Video posted by ABC News reporter Selina Wang shows Trump’s rally is packed:

The Trump campaign has signs honoring slain University of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, who was killed last month while jogging on campus. An illegal alien from Venezuela let in the U.S. by the Biden administration in 2022 has been charged in her murder.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) addressed the Trump rally, which is being held in her district:

https://twitter.com/RSBNetwork/status/1766566270000926828

Another crowd view:

Trump is leading Biden in the latest polls of Georgia from six to nine points. Biden barely won Georgia in 2020 in what Trump and many of his supporters with good reason believe to be a corrupt election.

