Pizza Shop Owner Handcuffed After Tossing Pizza at City Hall in Protest Against NYC’s Adams Restrictions (VIDEO)

Scott LoBaido, a Staten Island artist and conservative activist, took his protest to the steps of New York City Hall on Wednesday, engaging in what could arguably be described as the city’s most unorthodox demonstration yet.

In a passionate response to stringent new environmental regulations impacting local pizzerias, LoBaido tossed slices of pizza over the City Hall fence, only to find himself restrained in handcuffs shortly after.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that New York City would be cracking down on wood-fired pizza joints to reduce carbon emissions by up to 75%.

“All New Yorkers deserve to breathe healthy air and wood and coal-fired stoves are among the largest contributors of harmful pollutants in neighborhoods with poor air quality,” Department of Environmental Protection spokesman Ted Timbers said in a statement to the New York Post.

“This common-sense rule, developed with restaurant and environmental justice groups, requires a professional review of whether installing emission controls is feasible.”

In what he called The NY Pizza Party, LoBaido rallied his supporters on social media, urging them to bring pizzas to the protest – one for charity and another as a symbolic gesture of defiance against City Hall.

“Everyone bring at least two pizzas. One for feeding the homeless and the other for tossing over the fence at City Hall to feed the pigeons,” LoBaido wrote.

TODAY AT NOON!!!

Rain or shine!! pic.twitter.com/sbjY9OU6Tc — Scott LoBaido (@ScottLoBaido) March 20, 2024

Footage of the event went viral, capturing LoBaido and another protestor flinging pizza pieces onto City Hall’s property. The act of defiance took a serious turn as LoBaido was swiftly detained by NYPD officers after his fourth slice soared over the fence.

His arrest was accompanied by his vocal condemnation of Mayor Adams, and bystanders were heard decrying the police action as excessive for what they believed should have been a mere littering citation.

“You’re arresting him for pizza,” and “It’s only supposed to be a ticket for littering. The mayor is corrupt. This is a fine. You’re not supposed to get arrested. This is not an arrestable offense, and you guys should be ashamed of yourselves,” one of the protestors can be heard on the video.

LoBaido screamed, “F-k you, Mayor Adam,” as he was being ushered into the police van.

The NYPD clarified to Fox News Digital that LoBaido and the other individual were detained but not formally arrested or charged.

After his release, LoBaido took to social media to share his experience, posting, “Just got out of the slammer. Arrested for feeding the pigeons,” along with a recording of the incident.

WATCH:

Just got out of the slammer. Arrested for feeding the pigeons. pic.twitter.com/XHnXSZG1M1 — Scott LoBaido (@ScottLoBaido) March 20, 2024

His subsequent posts displayed a palpable frustration with the city’s administration, blaming the outcome of the protest on the political choices of New Yorkers.

“Soak in this picture. The punk-ass mayor sent 4 dozen cops to lock me up for LITTERING! Do you dumbass NY’ers get it yet?!! DONT BLAME THE COPS, BLAME YOURSELVES FOR VOTING FOR THIS C…T.”

WAKE THE FUK UP PEOPLE!! pic.twitter.com/CtIrZ4BlZK — Scott LoBaido (@ScottLoBaido) March 21, 2024

This incident marks the second occasion that LoBaido has used pizza-tossing as a form of protest against the city’s environmental regulations, following a similar event in June 2023 when the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) was gathering public input on the then-proposed rule adjustments.

“The woke idiots who run this city are doing everything in their power to destroy it,” LoBaido said during his protest at City Hall at the time.

“We have naked men with their titties bouncing around all over the city yesterday, in public, in front of children. We have the most violent, raging crime rate ever. We are being invaded by illegal immigrants who are being treated way better than our homeless veterans,” he added.

Linking the city’s crackdown on coal oven pizzerias to his litany of grievances, LoBaido said, “The world used to respect New Yorkers as tough, thick-skinned and gritty. Now we have become pussified. It’s a damn shame.”