NYC to Crack Down on Wood-Fired Pizza Joints to Reduce Carbon Emissions by Up to 75%

First gas stoves, now wood-fired ovens.

New York City will be cracking down on wood-fired pizza joints to reduce carbon emissions by up to 75%.

“All New Yorkers deserve to breathe healthy air and wood and coal-fired stoves are among the largest contributors of harmful pollutants in neighborhoods with poor air quality,” Department of Environmental Protection spokesman Ted Timbers said in a statement to the New York Post on Sunday. “This common-sense rule, developed with restaurant and environmental justice groups, requires a professional review of whether installing emission controls is feasible.”

According to the New York Post, some restaurateurs are currently negotiating with DEP officials.

Iconic pizzerias known for their wood-fired pizzas such as Grimaldis, Arturo’s, Lombardi’s, and others may be exempt from the mandate.

The New York Post reported: