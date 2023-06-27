Conservative Artist Summoned for Throwing Pizza at NY City Hall in Protest of Democrat Crackdown on Wood-Fired Pizza to Combat Climate Change(VIDEO)

Scott LoBaido throws pizza at NYC City Hall. (Source: Scott LoBaido/Twitter)

New York City-based conservative artist and activist Scott LoBaido was given a summons for throwing pizzas at City Hall on Monday.

The protest was in response to the city’s increased restrictions on coal and wood-fired ovens, which many believe threaten the livelihoods of numerous local pizzerias.

The Gateway Pundit reported that New York City would be cracking down on wood-fired pizza joints to reduce carbon emissions by up to 75%.

“All New Yorkers deserve to breathe healthy air and wood and coal-fired stoves are among the largest contributors of harmful pollutants in neighborhoods with poor air quality,” Department of Environmental Protection spokesman Ted Timbers said in a statement to the New York Post on Sunday. “This common-sense rule, developed with restaurant and environmental justice groups, requires a professional review of whether installing emission controls is feasible.”

Iconic pizzerias known for their wood-fired pizzas, such as Grimaldis, Arturo’s, Lombardi’s, and others, may be exempt from the mandate.

Mr. LoBaido lambasted the city’s leaders, condemning their efforts to limit traditional pizza cooking methods. His impassioned demonstration, he said, was symbolic of broader issues facing the city under the current administration.

“The woke idiots who run this city are doing everything in their power to destroy it,” LoBaido said during his protest at City Hall.

“We have naked men with their titties bouncing around all over the city yesterday, in public, in front of children. We have the most violent, raging crime rate ever. We are being invaded by illegal immigrants who are being treated way better than our homeless veterans,” he added.

He did not spare the city’s education system either, commenting, “Our city schools produce the dumbest kids,” attributing the problem to what he described as the “woke ass punks who run New York City.”

Linking the city’s crackdown on coal oven pizzerias to his litany of grievances, LoBaido said, “The world used to respect New Yorkers as tough, thick-skinned and gritty. Now we have become pussified. It’s a damn shame.”

In an act of defiance and an homage to another famous protest, LoBaido announced, “You’ve heard of the Boston Tea Party? Well, this is the New York Pizza Party.”

As he throws slices, he yells “Give us pizza or give us death.”

WATCH:

LoBaido later posted on Twitter following his demonstration, “Cops posted right there. Cops were great. Just got a summons. All good. My point was made.”

