Woman Whose Lifeless Body Was Seen in Back of Truck Identified as German Citizen Shani Louk – She Was Attending Peace Concert Near Gaza Border When Murdered by Hamas (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

The woman whose body was seen on video in the back of a truck earlier today driven by Palestinian terrorists to Gaza has been identified.

30-year-old Shani Louk was a German citizen visiting Israel. She was attending a music festival for peace held near the Gaza border fence when she was murdered today by Hamas terrorists..

Shani Houk’s body lay lifeless in the back of a truck after Hamas raided southern Israel on Saturday. Palestinians were filmed chanting “Allahu Akbar!” (God is good) as they drove down the streets of Gaza.

WATCH: (Warning on violent content)

Her name is Shani Louk. Only 30 years old. She was German, not even Israeli. She was near Gaza to attend a music ‘Festival for Peace’ when Hamas terrorists did this to her. She’s likely dead. Peace with terrorists isn’t possible. They must be crushed. pic.twitter.com/o4aCITmTMp — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 7, 2023

Earlier today, Hamas terrorists launched a major surprise attack on Israel. The Islamist group fired over 5,000 missiles inside Israel, crossed into southern Israel, captured innocent citizens and Israeli soldiers as prisoners, and launched numerous attacks across southern Israel.

This assault comes just weeks after Joe Biden sent $6 billion to Iran in September.

The last time the US gave stacks of money to Iran, during the Obama years, Iran launched a massive military build-up.

This time it took four weeks before Iran’s proxy army in Gaza launched a historic military assault on Israel on the Sabbath.

Shani Louk was reportedly attending a peace concert at the time in southern Israel.

Human Events pointed out that she has the same leg tattoo as the woman’s body in the truck.

Shani’s cousin spoke with the Washington Post.