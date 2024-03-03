“Outrageous Abuse of Power” – Biden Accused of Illegally Using Taxpayer Funds to Help His 2024 Campaign with New Student Voter Scheme

Joe Biden was accused of illegally using taxpayer funds to help his 2024 campaign with the new student voter scheme.

Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced the Biden Regime will now allow students to get paid through federal work study to register people to vote.

Harris privately met with a few dozen leaders to push a plan to ‘protect voting rights’ – which is Democrat speak for flooding the ballot boxes with fraudulent ballots.

“We have seen those who would loudly attempt to interfere in the lawful votes of the American people and attempt to question the integrity of a fair and free election system,” Harris said before the roundtable in the Indian Treaty Room. “We have seen a rise in threats against poll workers. In fact, I met some recently in Georgia who had harrowing experiences in terms of how they were threatened, their well-being as well as their livelihood.”

Harris said the new plan will allow students to get paid through federal work study to register people to vote in an effort to “activate them.”

Legal experts told Fox News, Biden’s new student voter scheme is an “outrageous abuse of power.”

‘It is a violation of the Hatch Act as well as the Anti-Deficiency Act,’ Heritage senior legal fellow Hans A. von Spakovsky told Fox News Digital.

Excerpt from Fox News: