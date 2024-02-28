Kamala Harris Announces Biden Regime will “Now Allow Students to Get Paid Through Federal Work Study to Register People” to Vote (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced the Biden Regime will now allow students to get paid through federal work study to register people to vote.

Nothing to see here, move along.

Harris privately met with a few dozen leaders to push a plan to ‘protect voting rights’ – which is Democrat speak for flooding the ballot boxes with fraudulent ballots.

“We have seen those who would loudly attempt to interfere in the lawful votes of the American people and attempt to question the integrity of a fair and free election system,” Harris said before the roundtable in the Indian Treaty Room. “We have seen a rise in threats against poll workers. In fact, I met some recently in Georgia who had harrowing experiences in terms of how they were threatened, their well-being as well as their livelihood.”

Harris said she will be in Selma, Alabama on Sunday to commemorate ‘Bloody Sunday’ to remember John Lewis and others.

“Many of us will be in Selma on Sunday to commemorate Bloody Sunday to remember the great John Lewis and Amelia Boynton and so many others — to issue a call, yet again, for Congress to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act,” Harris said.

Harris said the new plan will allow students to get paid through federal work study to register people to vote in an effort to “activate them.”

WATCH:

Kamala Harris announces the Biden administration will "now allow students to get paid through federal work study to register people" to vote in an effort to "activate them" pic.twitter.com/L9H92sCheq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 27, 2024

Harris kicked out the press so she could discuss securing additional Democrat votes in secret.

WATCH:

An advisor "invite[s] the press to exit" so Kamala can discuss securing additional Democrat votes in secret pic.twitter.com/Bg3KSZZIYt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 27, 2024

ABC News reported: