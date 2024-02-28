Kamala Harris Announces Biden Regime will “Now Allow Students to Get Paid Through Federal Work Study to Register People” to Vote (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced the Biden Regime will now allow students to get paid through federal work study to register people to vote.
Nothing to see here, move along.
Harris privately met with a few dozen leaders to push a plan to ‘protect voting rights’ – which is Democrat speak for flooding the ballot boxes with fraudulent ballots.
“We have seen those who would loudly attempt to interfere in the lawful votes of the American people and attempt to question the integrity of a fair and free election system,” Harris said before the roundtable in the Indian Treaty Room. “We have seen a rise in threats against poll workers. In fact, I met some recently in Georgia who had harrowing experiences in terms of how they were threatened, their well-being as well as their livelihood.”
Harris said she will be in Selma, Alabama on Sunday to commemorate ‘Bloody Sunday’ to remember John Lewis and others.
"Many of us will be in Selma on Sunday to commemorate Bloody Sunday to remember the great John Lewis and Amelia Boynton and so many others — to issue a call, yet again, for Congress to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act," Harris said.
Harris said the new plan will allow students to get paid through federal work study to register people to vote in an effort to “activate them.”
Kamala Harris announces the Biden administration will "now allow students to get paid through federal work study to register people" to vote in an effort to "activate them" pic.twitter.com/L9H92sCheq
Harris kicked out the press so she could discuss securing additional Democrat votes in secret.
An advisor "invite[s] the press to exit" so Kamala can discuss securing additional Democrat votes in secret pic.twitter.com/Bg3KSZZIYt
ABC News reported:
In her White House meeting, Harris laid out a four-point plan that the administration will initiate to try to bolster voters’ rights.
The plan includes emailing instructions on how to register to vote to everyone enrolled in the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare; allowing students to get paid through federal work study for helping people to register to vote and working as nonpartisan poll workers; implementing initiatives to protect election workers; and announcing three national “days of action” to promote voting.
The three days will be Juneteenth, June 19, the anniversary of the Voting Rights Act on Aug. 6 and National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 17, according to Harris.
The vice president also said she will be in Selma, Alabama, on Sunday in remembrance of “Bloody Sunday,” when white law enforcement officers attacked Black voting rights marchers on March 7, 1965, at the height of the civil rights movement.