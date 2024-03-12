NEW REPORT: Fani Willis Conspired with Liz Cheney’s Faux J6 Committee – J6 Committee Shared Video Recordings with Fani Willis But Then Deleted the Video to Prevent Republican Lawmakers from Gaining Access To It

Chairman Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) released his January 6 Initial Findings Report on Monday, March 11.

Rep. Loudermilk is the Committee on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Oversight Chairman.

“For nearly two years former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s January 6th Select Committee promoted hearsay and cherry-picked information to promote its political goal – to legislatively prosecute former President Donald Trump,” said Chairman Loudermilk on Monday.

“It was no surprise that the Select Committee’s final report focused primarily on former President Trump and his supporters, not the security failures and reforms needed to ensure the United States Capitol is safer today than in 2021.”

“The American people deserve the entire truth about what caused the violent breach at the United States Capitol of January 6, 2021. It is unfortunate the Select Committee succumbed to their political inclinations and chased false narratives instead of providing the important work of a genuine investigation. In my committee’s investigation, it is my objective to uncover the facts about January 6, without political bias or spin. My report today is just the beginning,” Loudermilk concluded.

The Oversight Committee also tweeted out the news earlier Tuesday on X.

The report was filled with several nuggets of information refuting Liz Cheney’s notoriously dishonest and partisan report that Nancy Pelosi and Democrats released.

Rep. Loudermilk discovered that the J6 Select Committee hid exonerating evidence of President Trump’s push for the National Guard at the US Capitol on January 6. Trump’s requests were rejected by Nancy Pelosi, DC Mayor Bowser, and the Capitol Police.

Rep. Loudermilk also discovered that President Trump’s motorcade driver blew up J6 “super star witness” Cassidy Hutchinson who lied through her teeth about Trump grabbing the steering wheel of The Beast and assaulting a Secret Service agent. Her entire story was completely false, yet the mainstream media has never, ever corrected their reporting on this disgusting lie.

And in the report, there is evidence that Fulton County Georgia Fani Willis met with the illicit committee, and she participated in numerous calls with the sham committee. The J6 Committee even shared video recordings with Fani’s office but deleted the recordings to prevent Republican lawmakers from gaining access to it.

This information was published on pages 49 and 50 of the report.

From the report:

“Politico also reported that Fani Willis’ staff met with the Select Committee in April 2022 and participated in multiple phone calls with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. The same video recordings that the Fulton County District Attorney requested were never archived by the Select Committee. “Although no additional communications between the Select Committee and the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office were archived by the Select Committee, the prospect of the Select Committee sharing video recordings of witness interviews with Willis but not this Subcommittee remains particularly concerning. The Subcommittee has opened an investigation into the extent of the coordination between Willis and the Select Committee and is committed to uncovering answers to these questions.

This is not the first time Liz Cheney’s committee was accused of deleting evidence. The Committee deleted numerous video interviews that would have exonerated President Trump.

Here is a copy of Chairman Loudermilk’s full J6 Initial Findings Report.