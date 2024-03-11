Trump Motorcade Driver Testimony Blows Up J6 ‘Star Witness’ Cassidy Hutchinson’s Claims Trump Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast, Assaulted Secret Service

House Republicans on Monday released a report that blew up Liz Cheney’s J6 ‘star witness’ Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony on Trump’s actions on January 6.

“None of the White House Employees corroborated Hutchinson’s sensational story about President Trump lunging for the steering wheel of the Beast. However, some witnesses did describe the President’s mood after the speech at the Ellipse,” the report read.

The driver of Trump’s motorcade (the beast) refuted Cassidy Hutchinson’s under-oath claims that Trump grabbed the steering wheel and physically assaulted a Secret Service agent.

“The driver testified that he specifically refuted the version of events as recounted by Hutchinson. The driver of the SUV testified that he “did not see him reach [redacted]. [President Trump] never grabbed the steering wheel. I didn’t see him, you know, lunge to try to get into the front seat at all.” Despite the driver of the President’s SUV testifying under oath that the Hutchinson story was false, the Select Committee chose to validate and promote Hutchinson’s version of the story as fact. The Select Committee hid the driver’s full testimony and only favorably mentioned his testimony in its Final Report, it did not release the full transcript.” the report read.

In June 2022, The J6 Committee’s ‘surprise witness’ Cassidy Hutchinson testified Trump got into “the beast” after his speech at the Ellipse on January 6, 2021 with the belief that he would be driven to the Capitol.

According to Hutchinson, who received this information from Tony Ornato, the Assistant Director for the Secret Service, Trump grew angry after he was informed that he was being driven back to the West Wing.

According to Ornato, Trump shouted, “I’m the f*cking president! Take me up to the Capitol now!”

Hutchinson alleged that at this point Trump reached up to the driver, grabbed the steering wheel and tried to commandeer the presidential limo.

Hutchinson then claimed Secret Service Agent Bobby Engel grabbed Trump’s arm and took his hand off the steering wheel.

Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson testifies that she heard Donald Trump wanted to go to the Capitol so badly on 1/6 that he lunged to grab the steering wheel of the Beast and then put his hands on a Secret Service agent when they took him back to the White House.

The Secret Service’s chief of communications, Anthony Guglielmi, previously told Politico that the January 6 Committee did not reach out to the agency in the 10 days before Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony on Trump’s behavior in the presidential vehicle.

