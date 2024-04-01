“Never Forget Our Cowards and Weaklings” – Trump SLAMS RINO Mike Gallagher After He Refuses to Leave Congress Until After Deadline to Fill His Seat Expires

RINO Representative Mike Gallagher (WI) announced ten days ago that he will exit the House as early as next month.

Gallagher, who is currently serving as the chairman of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, last month announced that he will not seek reelection.

Instead of serving out the rest of his term, Gallagher will retire early leaving the GOP with a one-vote majority!

But it’s worse than that.

Gallagher announced he will leave in mid-April. If Gallagher would have left before April 9th he would have triggered a special election in his district. Because he is leaving after April 9th but still in April, there will be no special election so the seat will remain empty.

This ensures that Republicans will lose another seat of their majority in Congress.

Emerald Robinson believes this is an organized tactic to put Republicans into the minority before the November elections. That way Democrats can nullify a Trump victory by using the 14th Amendment to keep him from office.

The early retirements of Ken Buck and Mike Gallagher are part of a scheme by the uniparty cabal to stop Trump from winning the 2024 election. How? They want to flip the House blue in time to nullify the electoral vote via the 14th Amendment. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) March 23, 2024

This is how the Uniparty works.

They do everything they can to screw with their voters.

On Easter Sunday President Trump slammed Mike Gallagher after he refused to step down in time to hold a runoff election for his replacement.

Trump posted on Truth social: “Never forget our cowards and weaklings. Such a disgrace.”

Why are Republicans allowing this turncoat to stay in office when he is hurting the party so significantly?