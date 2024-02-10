JUST IN: RINO Rep. Mike Gallagher Who Voted Against Impeaching Mayorkas Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection

Representative Mike Gallagher (R-WI), currently serving as the chairman of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, has announced that he will not seek reelection this November.

Gallagher made the announcement on Saturday, signaling a significant shift in his career path and the political landscape of Northeast Wisconsin.

In his statement, Gallagher remarked on his accomplishments and his belief in the temporary nature of political office:

“Eight years ago, when I first ran for Congress, I promised to treat my time in office as a high-intensity deployment. Through my bipartisan work on the Armed Services and Intelligence Committees, chairing the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, and chairing the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, we’ve accomplished more on this deployment than I could have ever imagined. But the Framers intended citizens to serve in Congress for a season and then return to their private lives. Electoral politics was never supposed to be a career and, trust me, Congress is no place to grow old. And so, with a heavy heart, I have decided not to run for re-election. Thank you to the good people of Northeast Wisconsin for the honor of a lifetime. Four terms serving you has strengthened my conviction that America is the greatest country in the history of the world. And though my title may change, my mission will always remain the same: deter America’s enemies and defend the Constitution.”

In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Gallagher expressed a desire to accomplish more outside the legislative body and emphasized the importance of spending time with his young family.

With two daughters and aspirations for a larger family, Gallagher sees his future work to be more impactful in the field of defense policy within the private sector.

“I really just feel like I’ve accomplished much more than I even thought I could when I set out, and I firmly don’t believe that the best use for the next chapter of my career is staying in Congress for another decade,” Gallagher told Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“Even though my title may change, my job may change, my mission is always going to remain the same,” he said. “My mission is to prevent World War III. I’ve dedicated myself to restoring conventional deterrence in order to prevent a war with China, and so whatever I do next will be an extension of that mission.”

“I think that the institution is healthier when people serve for a period of time and then go home,” Gallagher added.

Gallagher’s decision comes on the heels of a controversial vote against the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The resolution, H. Res. 863, accuses Secretary Mayorkas of high crimes and misdemeanors, setting the stage for a contentious vote in the House of Representatives.

Specifically, the two articles contained in the resolution accuse Mayorkas of “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” in enforcing border policy and “breach of public trust.”

As expected, every single Democrat voted to ensure Mayorkas could continue to betray his oath of office and refuse to enforce immigration law. But it was three GOPers who bailed him out.

In addition to Rep. Tom McClintock (RINO-CA) and Rep. Ken Buck (RINO-CO), Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin joined the Democrat Party.

Gallagher’s decision not to run for re-election follows reports suggesting he could face a primary challenge from Trump supporter Alex Bruesewitz.

Trouble brewing for @RepGallagher after his vote to defend Mayorkas! The GOP Chair of Oconto County in Gallagher’s district just said they would be supportive of @alexbruesewitz primarying him! pic.twitter.com/rJQd8ZlUcT — Wisconsin College Republicans (@WICRs) February 10, 2024

Alex Bruesewitz, Trump ally and the CEO of the political consulting firm X Strategies, accused Gallagher of betraying the Republican Party and is now considering running for the soon-to-be-vacant seat.

Bruesewitz issued the following statement after hearing the news that RINO Gallagher will not seek re-election:

Rep. Gallagher was considered by many as a rising star in the GOP. But instead of embracing the MAGA movement, he decided to betray the grassroots and protect the swamp. Mike is now quitting congress because he knows he would face an embarrassing defeat in the upcoming primary. His vote to protect Alejandro Mayorkas was a foolish, career ending mistake. He claims that he voted against the Mayorkas impeachment out of principle, but that’s just not the truth. As reported by the Heritage Foundation’s Mike Howell, Gallagher was potentially involved in a horse trading agreement with Sec. Mayorkas. Otherwise know as Quid pro quo. As we find out more information on this serious allegation, I wouldn’t be shocked if Gallagher found himself under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. He deserves due process, but it sure looks bad! But for the reporters, members of Congress, and grassroots patriots across Wisconsin, who are reaching out to me asking if I will run… let’s just say I am now taking a VERY STRONG LOOK. I look forward to my upcoming meetings with the County GOP Chairs in WI 8th Congressional District and we might just have to throw a MAGA rally later this month in the Fox Valley. The people of WI8 deserve a fighter who will help secure the southern border and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Good riddance to Mike Gallagher and God bless Wisconsin AND America.

As of today, 19 members of House Republicans have announced they will not seek re-election in 2024.

Per Axios: