Melugin: Mass Illegal Crossing From Numerous Countries in Tucson Sector of Border (VIDEO)

The border is in crisis. There have been no efforts by the Biden regime to alleviate the situation.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin released new footage from the southern border showing a mass crossing of illegals on Friday evening.

This section of the breached border wall was in Lukeville, Arizona, which is part of the Tucson sector of the southern border.

As the crowd is getting bigger, there are illegals actually taking selfie pictures or video to show that they crossed the border.

NEW: Our photographer witnessed another wall breach and mass illegal crossing of people from around the globe into Lukeville, AZ yesterday evening. This Tucson, AZ sector continues to see the most activity. At end of video, you’ll see the some taking selfies to show they got in. pic.twitter.com/v67wzo6NJ5 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 16, 2024

Well over 11 million illegals have crossed the border under Biden. That number is growing rapidly and is possibly much higher than estimated.

The number is greater than the population of 41 individual states.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has refused to take responsibility for the border crisis and has continued to make excuses.

WATCH: DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas says that DHS doesn’t “bear responsibility” for the “broken” immigration system.@SecMayorkas: “The system has not been fixed for 30 years. … Congress is the only one who can fix it.” pic.twitter.com/dzDH0GQPQW — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 11, 2024

The border invasion is bad enough. Now the Biden regime is using Guantanamo Bay in Cuba as a processing center for Haitian refugees.

”The White House and other Senior Members of the Biden Administration are reportedly discussing the possibility of using the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Southeastern Cuba as a Refugee Processing Camp if a Mass Exodus occurs from Haiti towards the Mainland United States.”… pic.twitter.com/RaXzYL6WKy — NanLee Marie Carissimi (@NanLee1124) March 14, 2024

This will pose an additonal threat to the US on top of the mass invasion of the southern border.

There is only one way to end this madness. Trump is the answer to save this nation.