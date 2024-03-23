Media Now Blocked From the Scene Where Hundreds of Illegals Overran National Guard in El Paso

Hundreds of illegal aliens from Africa, Central America, Colombia, and Venezuela made a rush for the border in El Paso, Texas after they were pushed south of the concertina wire in the middle of the night by the National Guard.

The illegals breached the concertina wire, overwhelmed National Guard members, and made a rush for the border.

WATCH:

This is the moment when TX National Guard became overrun by migrants rioting to get across the border here in El Paso today We were there and saw it all happen. Absolute chaos here. pic.twitter.com/VN6Kf663ie — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 21, 2024

The media is now blocked from the scene where hundreds of illegals overran Texas National Guard members in El Paso.

US Border Patrol Agents instructed reporters not to talk to illegal aliens unless authorized by US Border Patrol officials!

The sign read:

***MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA***

Please stay off the ramp and away from the sliding gate.

DO NOT disrupt US Border Patrol Operations by being in the way of transportation vehicles.

DO NOT attempt to make contact with migrants unless authorized by US Border Patrol officials.

Please refer all inquiries to the US Border Patrol Public Affairs Office….

Media now being blocked from the scene where we captured a breach by hundreds of migrants in El Paso yesterday, how do we do our jobs now? pic.twitter.com/0AnJ9K8VxT — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 22, 2024

The White House on Friday blamed Texas Governor Greg Abbott for the invasion at El Paso and said he has been ‘politicizing’ the border fight.

“Look, I have not spoken to the president about that video…what I can say is this, I truly believe that’s a question for the Republican governor of Texas,” KJP said.

She continued the gaslighting, “This is something he should address. That he should actually speak to.”